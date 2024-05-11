West Ham vs Luton Town: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between West Ham and Luton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Luton Town will be desperately searching for three points in their battle for Premier League survival when they travel to face out-of-sorts West Ham United at London Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

West Ham were hammered 5-0 by Chelsea last weekend, making it six games without a win for David Moyes' side. The Scotsman is reportedly set to be replaced by Julen Lopetegui at the end of the season. The Hammers' dismal second half of the season has seen them slide to ninth place, and all but out of contention for European football next season.

Luton, meanwhile, still hold a fighting chance of survival, but after Nottingham Forest's victory last weekend, the Hatters face an uphill task in the last two games of the campaign if they are to avoid instant relegation to the second tier. Rob Edwards' side sit three points behind Forest, who boast a far superior goal difference.

West Ham vs Luton kick-off time

Date: Saturday, May 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. Venue: London Stadium

The Premier League match between West Ham and Luton Town will be played at London Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 10 am ET / 7 am PT on Saturday, May 11, 2024 in the United States (US).

How to watch West Ham vs Luton online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Premier League match between West Ham United and Luton Town is available to watch and stream online through USA Network, Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and Sling TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

Nayef Aguerd could return from a lengthy ankle injury, potentially handing West Ham boss David Moyes the luxury of a fully fit squad to pick from.

West Ham possible XI: Areola; Palmieri, Ogbonna, Zouma, Coufal; Alvarez, Ward-Prowse; Paqueta, Kudus, Bowen; Ings.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski, Anang Defenders: Aguerd, Zouma, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Emerson, Cresswell, Coufal, Johnson Midfielders: Alvarez, Soucek, Phillips, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Kudus Forwards: Ings, Antonio, Mubama, Bowen, Cornet

Luton team news

Luton's injury concerns have eased slightly in recent weeks, but they are still set to be without at least eight players for this one.

Issa Kabore and Marvelous Nakamba are ruled out for the remainder of the season, whilst Chiedozie Ogbene has a slim chance of returning for the final day of the season. Mads Andersen is further ahead in his recovery and is slated for a potential return this weekend.

Luton possible XI: Kaminski; Burke, Mengi, Osho; Onyedinma, Sambi Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty; Clark, Chong; Morris.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kaminski, Krul, Shea Defenders: Mengi, Burke, Osho, Bell, Potts, Kabore Midfielders: Hashioka, Mpanzu, Lokonga, Barkley, Clark, Berry, Thorpe, Doughty, Chong, Onyedinma, Townsend Forwards: Morris, Adebayo, Brown, Woodrow, Ogbene

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 02/09/23 Luton Town 1-2 West Ham United Premier League 23/07/22 Luton Town 1-1 West Ham United Club Friendly Games

