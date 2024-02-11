This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

West Ham vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Abhinav Sharma
Premier League
London Stadium
How to watch the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Title chasers Arsenal will make the short trip to London Stadium for their Premier League showdown with West Ham United on Sunday afternoon.

The Hammers have proven to be the Gunners' bogey side this season, having beaten them both in the Carabao Cup and away at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League despite surrendering large chunks of ball possession. However, the hosts' have struggled to get wins on the board lately, and are riding on a poor six-game winless run.

Arsenal, meanwhile, extended their win streak to three games after a 3-1 triumph over league leaders Liverpool at Emirates Stadium last Sunday, slicing a five-point gap with Jurgen Klopp's side to just two at the top-flight summit.

Having blown the Premier League title race wide open, Mikel Arteta's side will be aiming to build on their statement victory when they visit the London Stadium for Sunday’s capital-city derby.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

West Ham United vs Arsenal kick-off time

Date:Sunday, February 11, 2024
Kick-off time:9 am ET
Venue:London Stadium

The Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal will be played at London Stadium in East London, England.

It will kick off at 9 am ET on Sunday, February 11, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch West Ham United vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, USA, Telemundo and Sling TV in the US. Highlights of the game will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

West Ham United team news

West Ham United are set to remain without the services of Michail Antonio (knee) and Lucas Paqueta (calf) due to respective injury concerns. Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola is another major doubt, having been taken off at half-time of the defeat to Manchester United.

West Ham United possible XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Phillips, Alvarez; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Soucek; Bowen.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Areola, Fabianski, Anang
Defenders:Aguerd, Zouma, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Palmieri, Cresswell, Coufal, Johnson
Midfielders:Alvarez, Soucek, Phillips, Ward-Prowse, Kudus, Fornals
Forwards:Ings, Mubama, Bowen, Cornet

Arsenal team news

Jurrien Timber remains a long-term absentee for the Gunners and is joined by Thomas Partey (thigh) and Fabio Vieira (groin) on the treatment table, while doubts remain over Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko’s fitness. Takehiro Tomiyasu should be back after Japan were knocked out of the Asian Cup.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Rice, Jorginho, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Raya, Ramsdale, Hein
Defenders:Tomiyasu, Zinchenko, Saliba, Kiwior, Magalhães, Lannin-Sweet, Timber, White, Walters, Soares
Midfielders:Elneny, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Rice, Jorginho, Ødegaard, Partey, Havertz
Forwards:Nketiah, Martinelli, Trossard, Saka, Nelson, Jesus

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
12/28/23Arsenal 0-2 West HamPremier League
12/26/23Arsenal 3-1 West HamEFL Cup
12/21/23West Ham 2-2 ArsenalPremier League
01/11/23West Ham 3-1 ArsenalPremier League
04/16/23West Ham 1-2 ArsenalPremier League

Useful links

