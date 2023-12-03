West Ham vs Crystal Palace: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between West Ham and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Ham and Crystal Palace are separated by five points on the Premier League standings table as the two teams face off at the London Stadium on Sunday.

David Moyes' side defeated TSC 1-0 in their midweek Europa League tie to extend their winning run to four games in all competitions, while the Glazers will aim to return to winning ways following back-to-back league losses against Everton and Luton Town.



West Ham vs Crystal Palace kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 9 am EDT Venue: London Stadium

The Premier League match between West Ham United and Crystal Palace will be played at the London Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 9 am GMT on December 3 in the United States (US).

How to watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Peacock in the United States. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

Attacker Michail Antonio is out with a knee problem, while Jarrod Bowen remains a doubt after missing the last two games for the Hammers.

With a few players reportedly down with viruses and flu-like symptoms, as Vladimir Coufal, Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus were out of contention for the Europa League game.

So Pablo Fornals will be in line in case Bowen and Kudus are unavailable.

Alphonse Areola could replace Lukasz Fabianski in goal here, with Kurt Zouma likely to start ahead of Konstantinos Mavropanos at centre-back, and Danny Ings preferred over Divin Mubama upfront.

West Ham possible XI: Areola; Johnson, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez, Ward-Prowse; Fornals, Soucek, Paqueta; Ings.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski, Anang Defenders: Aguerd, Zouma, Kehrer, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Palmieri, Cresswell, Johnson, Coufal Midfielders: Alvarez, Soucek, Coventry, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Fornals, Cornet, Kudus Forwards: Ings, Mubama, Benrahma, Bowen

Crystal Palace team news

Eberechi Eze and Cheick Doucoure have sustained knocks in the Luton defeat, joining the likes of Dean Henderson, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Rob Holding in the infirmary.

Doucoure's void can be filled by Will Hughes in the middle, with Jordan Ayew taking over Eze's task in attack.

Nathaniel Clyne, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Matheus Franca will also be pushing for a rare start on Sunday.

Meanwhile, James Tomkins is a doubt with a calf issue.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Lerma, Hughes, Schlupp; Olise, Edouard, Ayew.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Johnstone, Whitworth, Matthews Defenders: Guehi, Andersen, Richards, Ferguson, Tomkins, Mitchell, Clyne, Ward Midfielders: Lerma, Riedewald, Ahamada, Hughes, Schlupp, Olise, Ebiowei Forwards: Edouard, Mateta, Ayew, Franca

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 29, 2023 Crystal Palace 4-3 West Ham United Premier League November 6, 2022 West Ham United 1-2 Crystal Palace Premier League January 1, 2022 Crystal Palace 2-3 West Ham United Premier League August 28, 2021 West Ham United 2-2 Crystal Palace Premier League January 26, 2021 Crystal Palace 2-3 West Ham United Premier League

