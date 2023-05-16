West Ham vs Chelsea: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Women's Super League match between West Ham and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea and West Ham will face off on Wednesday in a crucial Women's Super League match. The Blues are currently in second place in the table, while the Hammers are in eighth. A win for Chelsea would move them to the top of the table after 20 games.

Chelsea are the favorites for the match, but West Ham will be confident of getting a result. The Hammers have been in good form in recent weeks, and they have a number of dangerous players in their squad.

The match is sure to be an exciting contest, and it is one that could have a big impact on the title race. Chelsea will be looking to continue their winning momentum after their FA Cup final victory over Manchester United in the last outing.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

West Ham vs Chelsea kick-off time

Date: May 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 3.15 pm EDT Venue: Chigwell Construction Stadium

The Women's Super League game between West Ham and Chelsea will be played on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. The kick-off is at 3.15 pm EDT in the US.

How to watch West Ham vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream live online through Paramount+.

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

West Ham United will be without long-term absentees Jess Ziu and Abbey-Leigh Stringer for Wednesday's Women's Super League clash against the in-form Chelsea.

Ziu has been sidelined since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury, while Stringer has not featured since February.

Academy graduate Princess Ademiluyi, who made her senior debut as a second-half substitute against Brighton in February, could be on the bench again.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Arnold, Hillyerd Defenders: Smith, Shimizu, Tysiak, Parker, Denton, Cooke, Fisk, Cissoko Midfielders: Snerle, Dagny, Longhurst, Filis, Hayashi, Cairns, Flannery, Houssein Forwards: Thestrup, Evans, Atkinson, Ademiluyi, Astreyi

Chelsea team news

Chelsea will be without key players Millie Bright and Fran Kirby for the rest of the season. The duo have been sidelined with long-term injuries, and their absence will be a major blow to the Blues.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes will find a way to replace Bright and Kirby's contributions. Hayes will also need to manage her players' fitness carefully. Chelsea have a busy schedule in the coming weeks, and they will need to be at their best to compete for silverware.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musovic, Berger, Orman Defenders: Carter, Perisset, Eriksson, Mjelde, Charles, Abdullina Midfielders: Ingle, Leupolz, Reiten, Fleming, Cuthbert, Harder, Cankovic, Akpan Forwards: James, Kerr, Kaneryd

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 2023 West Ham 0-7 Chelsea League Cup September 2022 Chelsea 3-1 West Ham Women's Super League March 2022 West Ham 1-4 Chelsea Women's Super League January 2022 Chelsea 2-0 West Ham Women's Super League January 2022 West Ham 2-4 Chelsea League Cup

Useful links