West Ham vs Bayer Leverkusen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Europa League match between West Ham and Bayer Leverkusen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newly crowned German champions Bayer Leverkusen will pause their celebrations as they head to the London Stadium to take on West Ham in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday.

Xabi Alonso's men defeated the Hammers 2-0 in the first leg amid their 43-game unbeaten run in all competitions, coming into the tie on the back of a 5-0 win against Werder Bremen as Die Werself clinched the Bundesliga title with five games in hand.

Meanwhile, David Moyes' side will be eager to bounce back from a 2-0 league loss to Fulham over the weekend.

West Ham vs Bayer Leverkusen kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: London Stadium

The UEFA Europa League match between West Ham United and Bayer Leverkusen will be played at the London Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Thursday, April 18, in the United States (US).

How to watch West Ham vs Bayer Leverkusen online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the UEFA Europa League match between West Ham United and Bayer Leverkusen will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+ with live streaming available on ViX+.

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

Youngster George Earthy, who was an unused substitute in the first leg game, suffered a knock during the Fulham loss.

So Earthy will be unavailable for selection, along with injury absentees Kalvin Phillips, Alphonse Areola and Jarrod Bowen.

Besides, Moyes will be without Lucas Paqueta and Emerson Palmieri due to suspensions, while Dinos Mavropanos emerges as a doubt.

West Ham possible XI: Fabianski; Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Coufal, Alvarez, Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Johnson; Kudus, Antonio

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fabianski, Anang Defenders: Aguerd, Zouma, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Coufal, Johnson Midfielders: Alvarez, Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Kudus Forwards: Ings, Antonio, Mubama, Cornet

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Alonso has a nearly full-strength squad at his disposal, with only forward Adam Hlozek sidelined with an ankle issue.

However, Victor Boniface and Patrik Schick have by far delivered the goods upfront and will once again battle to lead the attack with hat-trick hero against Werder - Florian Wirtz - deployed just behind the front two.

Jeremie Frimpong and Alejandro Grimaldo are likely to run down the flanks, while Exequiel Palacios may be preferred over Robert Andrich in midfield.

Bayer Leverkusen possible XI: Hradecky; Kossounou, Tah, Stanisic; Frimpong, Xhaka, Palacios, Grimaldo; Wirtz, Adli; Boniface

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kovar, Hradecky, Lomb Defenders: Tapsoba, Hincapie, Kossounou, Tah, Stanisic, Monamay, Grimaldo, Arthur, Fosu-Mensah Midfielders: Xhaka, Mbamba, Palacios, Andrich, Puerta, Frimpong, Wirtz, Hofmann, Aourir, Tella Forwards: Boniface, Schick, Iglesias, Adli

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head between West Ham United and Bayer Leverkusen across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 11, 2024 Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 West Ham United UEFA Europa League August 5, 2023 Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 West Ham United Club Friendly

