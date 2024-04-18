This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Mohammed Kudus West Ham Florian Wirtz Leverkusen(C)Getty Images
Europa League
team-logo
London Stadium
team-logo
WATCH WITH FREE 7 DAY TRIAL ON
Anselm Noronha

West Ham vs Bayer Leverkusen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Europa LeagueWest HamBayer LeverkusenWest Ham vs Bayer Leverkusen

How to watch the Europa League match between West Ham and Bayer Leverkusen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newly crowned German champions Bayer Leverkusen will pause their celebrations as they head to the London Stadium to take on West Ham in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday.

Xabi Alonso's men defeated the Hammers 2-0 in the first leg amid their 43-game unbeaten run in all competitions, coming into the tie on the back of a 5-0 win against Werder Bremen as Die Werself clinched the Bundesliga title with five games in hand.

Meanwhile, David Moyes' side will be eager to bounce back from a 2-0 league loss to Fulham over the weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

West Ham vs Bayer Leverkusen kick-off time & stadium

Date:April 18, 2024
Kick-off time:3 pm EST
Venue:London Stadium

The UEFA Europa League match between West Ham United and Bayer Leverkusen will be played at the London Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Thursday, April 18, in the United States (US).

How to watch West Ham vs Bayer Leverkusen online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here
ViX+Watch here

In the US, the UEFA Europa League match between West Ham United and Bayer Leverkusen will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+ with live streaming available on ViX+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

Youngster George Earthy, who was an unused substitute in the first leg game, suffered a knock during the Fulham loss.

So Earthy will be unavailable for selection, along with injury absentees Kalvin Phillips, Alphonse Areola and Jarrod Bowen.

Besides, Moyes will be without Lucas Paqueta and Emerson Palmieri due to suspensions, while Dinos Mavropanos emerges as a doubt.

West Ham possible XI: Fabianski; Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Coufal, Alvarez, Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Johnson; Kudus, Antonio

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Fabianski, Anang
Defenders:Aguerd, Zouma, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Coufal, Johnson
Midfielders:Alvarez, Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Kudus
Forwards:Ings, Antonio, Mubama, Cornet

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Alonso has a nearly full-strength squad at his disposal, with only forward Adam Hlozek sidelined with an ankle issue.

However, Victor Boniface and Patrik Schick have by far delivered the goods upfront and will once again battle to lead the attack with hat-trick hero against Werder - Florian Wirtz - deployed just behind the front two.

Jeremie Frimpong and Alejandro Grimaldo are likely to run down the flanks, while Exequiel Palacios may be preferred over Robert Andrich in midfield.

Bayer Leverkusen possible XI: Hradecky; Kossounou, Tah, Stanisic; Frimpong, Xhaka, Palacios, Grimaldo; Wirtz, Adli; Boniface

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Kovar, Hradecky, Lomb
Defenders:Tapsoba, Hincapie, Kossounou, Tah, Stanisic, Monamay, Grimaldo, Arthur, Fosu-Mensah
Midfielders:Xhaka, Mbamba, Palacios, Andrich, Puerta, Frimpong, Wirtz, Hofmann, Aourir, Tella
Forwards:Boniface, Schick, Iglesias, Adli

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head between West Ham United and Bayer Leverkusen across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
April 11, 2024Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 West Ham UnitedUEFA Europa League
August 5, 2023Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 West Ham UnitedClub Friendly

Useful links

Advertisement