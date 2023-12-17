West Brom vs Stoke City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between West Brom and Stoke, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Brom will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in the Championship when they welcome Stoke City to the Hawthorns on Sunday.

The Albions defeated Rotherham United 2-0 last time out and will be looking to move closer to the top-four, while the Potters will be aiming to snap a seven-game winless run following the 1-1 draw with Swansea City in the midweek.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

West Brom vs Stoke kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 7 am EDT Venue: The Hawthorns

The Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City will be played at the Hawthorns football stadium in West Bromwich, England.

It will kick off at 7 am EDT on December 17 in the United States (US).

How to watch West Brom vs Stoke online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

West Brom team news

A similar lineup from the Rotherham can be expected to feature on Sunday.

Jed Wallace, who returned from a shoulder injury to score apiece the last time out, can start on the bench again.

At the back, Semi Ajayi may also be among the replacements amid Kyle Bartley and Cedric Kipre partnering at center-back.

West Brom possible XI: Palmer; Furlong, Bartley, Kipre, Townsend; Yokuslu, Mowatt; Diangana, Molumby, Sarmiento; Thomas-Asante.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Griffiths, Palmer, Cann Defenders: Ajayi, Kipre, Taylor, Bartley, Pieters, Townsend, Furlong, Pipa, Kelly Midfielders: Yokuslu, Chalobah, Swift, Mowatt, Molumby, Reach, Wallace, Diangana, Phillips Forwards: Dike, Maja, Thomas-Asante, Fellows, Sarmiento

Stoke team news

Most of the matchday squad from the Swansea draw is likely to remain the same.

However, with Ben Pearson suspended on account of accumulation of yellow cards, Daniel Johnson would slot in the middle with Bae Jun-Ho on the left side and Junior Tchamadeu continuing on the other side.

Stoke possible XI: Bonham; Hoever, McNally, Rose, Gooch; Laurent, Burger; Tchamadeu, Johnson, Bae; Mmaee.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bonham, Fielding, Noukeu Defenders: Gooch, Wilmot, McNally, Clark, Rose, Stevens, Hoever, Tchamadeu Midfielders: Burger, Baker, Vidigal, Johnson, Junho, Laurent Forwards: Mmaee, Campbell, Gayle, Wesley, Haksabanovic, Jojic, Leris

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 8, 2023 Stoke City 2-1 West Bromwich Albion Carabao Cup April 15, 2023 Stoke City 1-2 West Bromwich Albion Championship November 12, 2022 West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Stoke City Championship April 9, 2022 West Bromwich Albion 1-3 Stoke City Championship October 1, 2021 Stoke City 1-0 West Bromwich Albion Championship

Useful links