How to watch today's West Brom vs Sheffield Wednesday Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Hawthorns will stage the Championship contest between West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Only two points separate the two sides ahead of the encounter, with the hosts looking to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat at Plymouth Argyle, while the Owls stand a chance of overtaking the Baggies into the top-six even if it means for a few hours.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch

How to watch West Brom vs Sheffield Wednesday online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

West Brom vs Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time

Championship - Championship The Hawthorns

The Championship match between West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday will be played at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, England.

It will kick off at 4:30 am PT / 7:30 am ET on Saturday, February 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

West Brom team news

Head coach Tony Mowbray will continue to miss Semi Ajayi, Daryl Dike and Josh Maja due to injuries.

Goalkeeper Alex Palmer joined Ipswich Town on deadline day, with Josh Griffiths - recalled from his loan deal with Bristol Rovers - now set to start in goal.

Adam Armstrong, who has arrived on loan from Southampton, could be handed his club debut right away.

Sheffield Wednesday team news

While Dominic Iorfa, Akin Famewo and Anthony Musaba remain sidelined through injuries, manager Danny Rohl could be tempted to name an unchanged lineup from last Saturday's 1-1 draw with Luton, although Michael Smith can expect a recall to the XI after scoring off the bench.

New signing Stuart Armstrong could be another exception to start from the onset alongside Barry Bannan and Shea Charles in midfield, while Smith is supported by Djeidi Gassama and Josh Windass in attack.

