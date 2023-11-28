Watford vs Norwich City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Watford and Norwich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Norwich City will be aiming for their third straight win in the Championship when they take on Watford at Vicarage Road on Tuesday.

Last weekend's 2-0 loss at Leicester City has left the Hornets two points off Norwich, who last picked up a 1-0 victory against QPR.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Watford vs Norwich kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Vicarage Road

The Championship match between Watford and Norwich City will be played at Vicarage Road in Watford, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm EDT on November 28 in the United States (US).

How to watch Watford vs Norwich online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Watford team news

Captain Daniel Bachmann is suspended after the goalkeeper was booked twice in the Leicester defeat, as Ben Hamer should start in goal on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, with Jeremy Ngakia out with an ankle injury, Ryan Andrews will be set to feature in the XI until the former's return.

Watford possible XI: Hamer; Andrews, Porteous, Hoedt, Lewis; Livermore, Kayembe, Louza; Ince, Sema, Rajovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hamer Defenders: Porteous, Hoedt, Sierralta, Pollock, Lewis, Morris, Andrews Midfielders: Kayembe, Livermore, Kone, Louza, Dele-Bashiru, Sema, Asprilla, Chakvetadze Forwards: Bayo, Rajovic, Healey, Ince, Martins

Norwich team news

Attacker Jonathan Rowe is unlikely to be available on account of a heel problem, while Joshua Sargent suffers a ligament injury.

Besides goalkeeper Angus Gunn and defender Grant Hanley also ruled out for the tie, while Przemyslaw Placheta remains a doubt on account of a toe injury.

Norwich possible XI: Long; Stacey, Duffy, Batth, Giannoulis; McClean, Sara, Fassnacht, Hernandez, Barnes; Hwang.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Long, Barden, McCracken Defenders: Gibson, Duffy, Batth, Giannoulis, McCallum, Stacey, Fisher Midfielders: Sorensen, Sara, Nunez, Gibbs, McLean, Forshaw, Fassnacht, Placheta, Hernandez, Springett Forwards: Hwang, Idah, Barnes, Sainz, Rowe

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 2, 2023 Norwich City 0-1 Watford Championship October 15, 2022 Watford 2-1 Norwich City Championship January 21, 2022 Watford 0-3 Norwich City Premier League September 18, 2021 Norwich City 1-3 Watford Premier League April 20, 2021 Norwich City 0-1 Watford Championship

