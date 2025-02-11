How to watch today's Watford vs Leeds United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Watford and Leeds United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Promotion hopefuls and current leaders Leeds United travel to Vicarage Road to take on Watford in a Championship game on Tuesday.

Looking to extend their unbeaten league run to 14 games after defeating Coventry City 2-0 on the previous matchday, the Whites are two points clear of second-placed Sheffield United, while Watford are 10th following a 2-2 draw at Sunderland.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Watford vs Leeds United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Watford and Leeds United will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Watford vs Leeds United kick-off time

Championship - Championship Vicarage Road Stadium

The Championship match between Watford and Leeds United will be played at Vicarage Road in Watford, England.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Tuesday, February 11, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Watford team news

The Hornets head coach Tom Cleverley will have to cope without Kwadwo Baah, Pierre Dwomoh and Daniel Bachmann due to injuries, while Rocco Vata and Caleb Wiley are both doubts, but Vakoun Bayo returns from a ban.

Bayo should go straight back at the tip of attack, with Giorgi Chakvetadze continuing in support.

Leeds United team news

Leeds manager Daniel Farke is only set to miss forward Patrick Bamford due to a hamstring problem.

After several rotations in Saturday's FA Cup game against Millwall, the likes of Joel Piroe, Brenden Aaronson, Daniel James and Manor Solomon should earn recalls to the XI.

