How to watch New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Kansas City Royals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees kick off a three-game set against Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals on Monday night at Yankee Stadium.

The Royals (8-8) are coming off a breakout 2024 campaign powered by an MVP-caliber year from Bobby Witt Jr., and with more rising talent in the pipeline, expectations are sky-high heading into 2025. But their start on the road has been shaky.

They've dropped both away series this year, sitting at 2-4 away from Kauffman Stadium, and have managed just nine total runs over their last five road games. Despite owning the fourth-best ERA in the majors (3.14), Kansas City’s offense needs to catch up fast to stay afloat in a competitive AL Central.

The Yankees (8-7) stormed out of the gate with a home sweep to open the season but have since stumbled, going 2-4 in their last six after dropping back-to-back series to NL West opponents. New York's inconsistency has become a trend—scoring 40 runs in their last six wins, but just 14 in their last six defeats. That kind of split won’t cut it in a loaded AL East.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Yankees versus the Kansas City Royals MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: MLBN

Local TV Channel: YES and FDSKC

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals: Date and First-Pitch time

The New York Yankees will take on the Kansas City Royals in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 7:05 pm ET/ 4:05 pm PT at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York.

Date Monday, April 14, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:05 pm ET/ 4:05 pm PT Venue Yankee Stadium Location The Bronx, New York

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals team news, injury reports & key players

New York Yankees team news

Aaron Judge remains the offensive anchor in the Bronx. He leads the team in average (.357), home runs (6), and RBIs (20)—and currently tops all of MLB in both long balls and runs batted in. He enters the series riding a two-game hit streak and is slashing .438 over his last five games, with a double, five walks, and two RBIs. Ben Rice has also impressed, batting .298 with four homers, two doubles, a triple, and nine walks.

Veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco will get the ball for New York. It's been a rough start for the 37-year-old, who's surrendered 10 earned runs across 11.2 innings in 2025. The Yankees are coming off a 5-4 loss to San Francisco, where an early three-run burst wasn't enough to back up Carlos Rodon, who allowed four earned over 5.2 frames.

Kansas City Royals team news

On the Royals’ side, Bobby Witt Jr. enters the Bronx swinging a hot bat. He leads Kansas City with a .305 average and carries a six-game hit streak. Over his last 10 games, he’s batting .353 with four doubles, a homer, six walks, and three RBIs. Vinnie Pasquantino has brought the pop, leading the team with two homers and 11 RBIs.

Seth Lugo takes the mound for Kansas City, bringing a solid 3.24 ERA through 16.2 innings this season. The lefty is building on a strong 2024 where he threw 206.2 innings with a tidy 3.00 ERA. The Royals edged the Cleveland Guardians in their last outing, thanks in part to two RBIs apiece from Salvador Perez and Maikel Garcia, while Cole Ragans dazzled with 10 strikeouts over 7.2 innings in a 4-2 victory.

New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals head-to-head record