How to watch New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Boston Red Sox (30-34) kick off a three-game set against the New York Yankees (38-23) on Friday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm ET at Yankee Stadium.

Boston snapped a potential sweep by edging the Angels 11-9 on Wednesday, but recent form hasn’t been pretty. The Sox have dropped two of their last three series and have been swept in two of their last three road sets — a troubling trend heading into the Bronx.

The Yankees, meanwhile, are riding high after blanking the Guardians 4-0 on Thursday. Max Fried delivered another gem, fanning seven over six shutout innings to move to 8-1 on the season. Cody Bellinger chipped in with his ninth homer, continuing to heat up at the plate.

On the mound Friday, Walker Buehler (4-3, 4.44 ERA) will toe the rubber for his 10th start of the season. Over 46 2/3 innings, the righty owns a 1.31 WHIP, 2.9 BB/9, and 8.1 K/9.

Opposite him, Will Warren (3-3, 5.19 ERA) gets the nod for the Yankees in his 13th start. The hard-throwing right-hander has logged 52 innings, posting a 1.42 WHIP, 4.2 BB/9, and an impressive 11.9 K/9.

How to watch New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Local TV Channel: YES, NESN

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch time

The New York Yankees will take on the Boston Red Sox in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, June 6, 2025, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York.

Date Friday, June 6, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT Venue Yankee Stadium Location The Bronx, New York

New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox team news, injury reports & key players

New York Yankees team news

The Yankees, meanwhile, have flexed serious muscle at the plate. They average 5.37 runs a game, third-most in the majors. Their .257 team average is fourth, they top the league in OBP at .342, and sit second in slugging with a .463 mark.

Aaron Judge continues to be the heartbeat of New York’s offense, leading the squad in batting average (.389), homers (21), and RBI (50).

Defensively, the Yankees are one of the stingiest teams in baseball, allowing just 3.78 runs per game (ninth). Opponents are hitting a league-low .218 against them. Their team ERA is a tidy 3.58 (ninth), while their WHIP of 1.19 ranks sixth.

However, Warren was roughed up in his last outing, lasting just 1.1 innings and allowing seven runs on six hits in a lopsided 18-2 defeat to the Dodgers.

Boston Red Sox team news

The Red Sox have been solid at the plate this season, averaging 4.73 runs per outing — good for seventh-best in the majors. They’re also seventh in team batting average at .254, rank eighth in on-base percentage (.325), and come in fifth in slugging at .416.

Alex Bregman paces Boston with a .299 batting average, while Wilyer Abreu leads the power department with 13 homers. Rafael Devers has been the team’s top run producer with 54 RBI.

On the flip side, Boston’s pitching staff has struggled to hold the line, surrendering 4.53 runs per game — ranking 23rd in the league. Opposing hitters are batting .254 against them, also 23rd. The staff ERA stands at 4.00 (20th), and their WHIP of 1.33 is 22nd overall.

In his previous outing, Walker Buehler was tagged for 10 hits and five runs in 5.2 innings during a 5-0 loss to Atlanta. However, he’s looked sharp in two career appearances vs. the Yankees, boasting a 1-0 record with a spotless ERA.

