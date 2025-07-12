How to watch New York Yankees vs Chicago Cubs MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The New York Yankees aim to push their win streak to five games as they welcome the Chicago Cubs for a headline interleague clash kicking off Friday night in the Bronx.

The Yankees are riding high after a thrilling 10-inning 6-5 comeback victory over the Mariners, while the Cubs roll into town fresh off an 8-1 thumping of the Minnesota Twins.

Chicago, sitting atop the NL Central at 55-38, have held their own away from home with a 25-22 road mark. The Yankees, second in the AL East at 52-41, have been formidable at Yankee Stadium, boasting a 29-17 record on home turf.

How to watch the New York Yankees vs. the Chicago Cubs MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Yankees vs Chicago Cubs MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: MLBN

MLBN Local TV Channel: YES, MARQ

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

New York Yankees vs Chicago Cubs: Date and First-Pitch time

The Yankees will take on the Cubs in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 1:05 pm ET/8:05 am PT at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York.

Date Saturday, July 12, 2025 First-Pitch Time 1:05 pm ET/8:05 am PT Venue Yankee Stadium Location The Bronx, New York

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

New York Yankees vs Chicago Cubs team news, injury reports & key players

New York Yankees team news

Carlos Rodón (9-6, 3.30 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Yankees. The left-hander has been a workhorse across 19 starts, logging 111.2 innings and fanning 127 batters. He last pitched on June 24 against Cincinnati, earning a no-decision after giving up just four hits and one walk with five strikeouts over six frames.

At the plate, Aaron Judge continues to swing a scorching bat. Through 93 games, the slugging right fielder is slashing .356 with 34 long balls, 22 doubles, and 77 RBI. He’s been red-hot of late, delivering a double and two RBI in Wednesday’s 9-6 triumph over Seattle and following that up with a 2-for-5 showing that included a solo shot on Tuesday.

Chicago Cubs team news

For Chicago, Chris Flexen (5-0, 0.83 ERA) is poised to make his first start of the season, likely serving as the opener. The righty has been lights out in relief, allowing just three earned runs over 32.2 innings in 17 appearances. In his most recent outing against St. Louis on Tuesday, he tossed 3.2 solid innings, giving up four hits and a single earned run while striking out two.

Offensively, the Cubs continue to lean on the consistency of Kyle Tucker. The right fielder is batting .284 across 92 contests with 17 homers, 19 doubles, and 55 RBI. Tucker extended his hit streak to five games with a double on Thursday and recently delivered a 3-RBI performance against the Cardinals, going 1-for-2 with a walk in an 11-0 rout.

New York Yankees vs Chicago Cubs head-to-head record