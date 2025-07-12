+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Chicago Cubs v New York YankeesGetty Images Sport
Stream YES NetworkStream Marquee Sports Network
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch New York Yankees vs Chicago Cubs MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The New York Yankees aim to push their win streak to five games as they welcome the Chicago Cubs for a headline interleague clash kicking off Friday night in the Bronx.

Watch Yankees vs Cubs live on Fubo
Start a free Fubo trial today

The Yankees are riding high after a thrilling 10-inning 6-5 comeback victory over the Mariners, while the Cubs roll into town fresh off an 8-1 thumping of the Minnesota Twins.

Chicago, sitting atop the NL Central at 55-38, have held their own away from home with a 25-22 road mark. The Yankees, second in the AL East at 52-41, have been formidable at Yankee Stadium, boasting a 29-17 record on home turf.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Yankees vs. the Chicago Cubs MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Yankees vs Chicago Cubs MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV: MLBN
  • Local TV Channel: YES, MARQ
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Watch Yankees vs Cubs live on Fubo
Start a free Fubo trial today

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsFanDuel Sports Network OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansCLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit TigersFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsFanDuel Sports Network Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles AngelsFanDuel Sports Network WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami MarlinsFanDuel Sports Network FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Milwaukee BrewersFanDuel Sports Network WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream
Minnesota TwinsTwins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsFanDuel Sports Network MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysFanDuel Sports Network SunFubo, DirecTV Stream
Texas RangersVictory+, MLB.tv, SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees vs Chicago Cubs: Date and First-Pitch time

The Yankees will take on the Cubs in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 1:05 pm ET/8:05 am PT at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York.

DateSaturday, July 12, 2025
First-Pitch Time1:05 pm ET/8:05 am PT
VenueYankee Stadium
LocationThe Bronx, New York

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

New York Yankees vs Chicago Cubs team news, injury reports & key players

New York Yankees team news

Carlos Rodón (9-6, 3.30 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Yankees. The left-hander has been a workhorse across 19 starts, logging 111.2 innings and fanning 127 batters. He last pitched on June 24 against Cincinnati, earning a no-decision after giving up just four hits and one walk with five strikeouts over six frames.

At the plate, Aaron Judge continues to swing a scorching bat. Through 93 games, the slugging right fielder is slashing .356 with 34 long balls, 22 doubles, and 77 RBI. He’s been red-hot of late, delivering a double and two RBI in Wednesday’s 9-6 triumph over Seattle and following that up with a 2-for-5 showing that included a solo shot on Tuesday.

Chicago Cubs team news

For Chicago, Chris Flexen (5-0, 0.83 ERA) is poised to make his first start of the season, likely serving as the opener. The righty has been lights out in relief, allowing just three earned runs over 32.2 innings in 17 appearances. In his most recent outing against St. Louis on Tuesday, he tossed 3.2 solid innings, giving up four hits and a single earned run while striking out two.

Offensively, the Cubs continue to lean on the consistency of Kyle Tucker. The right fielder is batting .284 across 92 contests with 17 homers, 19 doubles, and 55 RBI. Tucker extended his hit streak to five games with a double on Thursday and recently delivered a 3-RBI performance against the Cardinals, going 1-for-2 with a walk in an 11-0 rout.

New York Yankees vs Chicago Cubs head-to-head record

DateMatchScore
07/12/2025New York Yankees vs Chicago Cubs11–0
09/08/2024Chicago Cubs vs New York Yankees2–1
09/07/2024Chicago Cubs vs New York Yankees0–2
09/06/2024Chicago Cubs vs New York Yankees0–3
07/09/2023New York Yankees vs Chicago Cubs4–7
Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta