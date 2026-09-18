Championship - Game Week 8 19 Sept 2026 - 10:00 SToK Cae Ras

Today's game between Wrexham and Southampton will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 10:00 AM.

Wrexham vs Southampton is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+. TV channel and live stream options for this Championship fixture are listed below.

Wrexham host Southampton at the SToK Cae Ras in Wrexham this Saturday in a Championship fixture that carries real weight for both sides at contrasting ends of the table.

Phil Parkinson's side come into this game under pressure. The Red Dragons have taken just one win from their last five Championship outings and sit 19th in the table, a position that demands an immediate response from the Hollywood-backed club.

The mood around the Racecourse Ground has not been helped by a bruising 6-0 defeat at West Ham United last Friday, the heaviest loss of the Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney era. Parkinson publicly accepted responsibility after his side were dismantled by the Championship leaders at London Stadium.

Southampton arrive in considerably better shape. Tonda Eckert's side have won three of their last five matches and sit ninth in the standings, making them a genuinely dangerous visiting side for a Wrexham team searching for confidence.

Off the pitch, the Wrexham co-owners have already turned their attention to the occasion. Reynolds and Rob McElhenney released a comedic social media clip this week poking fun at Southampton's 'Spygate' scandal, signalling that the Hollywood circus remains very much in full swing ahead of kick-off.

The Racecourse Ground will be rocking on Saturday. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Wrexham vs Southampton live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Wrexham vs Southampton with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Phil Parkinson takes charge of Wrexham as they look to bounce back from a difficult run of results. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been provided ahead of this fixture, and the probable starting lineup has not yet been announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Southampton are managed by Tonda Eckert for this trip to north Wales. As with Wrexham, no injury or suspension information is currently available for the away side, and the projected XI is yet to be confirmed. Check back for the latest team news as kick-off approaches.

Form

Wrexham head into this fixture with one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five Championship matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 6-0 loss to West Ham United on September 11, a result that represents the club's worst defeat under their current ownership. Prior to that, the Red Dragons drew 1-1 with Burnley and 0-0 at Swansea City, but did record a 3-0 away win at Millwall during the run. Across the five matches, Wrexham have scored six goals and conceded ten.

Southampton have collected three wins, two draws, and no defeats from their last five Championship games. Their most recent result was a 4-1 victory over Bristol City on September 12, and they also beat Swansea City 3-1 and Millwall 5-1 in that stretch. The Saints have scored 14 goals and conceded five across those five outings, making them one of the division's more potent attacking sides in recent weeks.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in April 2026, when Southampton beat Wrexham 5-1 at the Racecourse Ground in a Championship fixture. The only other recorded meeting in this dataset was in August 2025, when Southampton won 2-1 at home. Southampton have won both of the last two encounters between the clubs, scoring seven goals to Wrexham's two across those matches.

Standings

In the Championship table, Wrexham sit 19th while Southampton are ninth heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wrexham vs Southampton today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: