Championship - Game Week 6 8 Sept 2026 - 14:45 SToK Cae Ras

Today's game between Wrexham and Burnley will kick off at Sep 8, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Wrexham vs Burnley is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+. TV channel and live stream options for this Championship fixture are listed below.

Wrexham host Burnley at SToK Cae Ras in the Championship, with both clubs arriving in desperate need of a result for very different reasons.

Phil Parkinson's side have shown signs of life in recent weeks. A 3-0 win at Millwall on September 2 was their most emphatic result of the season, though a goalless draw against Swansea City three days later served as a reminder that consistency remains elusive. Wrexham sit 11th in the Championship table and will see this as a fixture they must win.

Burnley arrive at the foot of the table in 24th, yet there is fresh cause for optimism at Turf Moor. The Clarets have just completed the signing of 39-year-old Jamie Vardy on a free transfer until the end of the season, with the former Premier League champion tasked with dragging Nicky Hayen's side away from the relegation zone. Vardy has spoken publicly about getting Burnley moving in the right direction.

The Clarets' winless start to the Championship has been accompanied by off-field turbulence. Striker Armando Broja was involved in a heated exchange with supporters following a defeat to Bristol City on September 5, a flashpoint that underlines the pressure building inside the camp.

For Wrexham, the backdrop is altogether more optimistic. The club's ownership group under Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney recently completed a £2 million deal for Manchester City defender Issa Kabore, and Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman has confirmed he is in active talks to purchase a stake in Championship rivals Norwich City — a move widely seen as inspired by the Wrexham model. The spotlight on this corner of English football shows no sign of dimming.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Wrexham vs Burnley live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Wrexham vs Burnley with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Phil Parkinson is set to name Wrexham's side, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Nicky Hayen takes charge of Burnley, with team news also yet to be confirmed. Further squad details will be added as they become available ahead of the match.

Form

Wrexham head into this fixture with a record of one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 Championship draw against Swansea City on September 5, following a 3-0 away win at Millwall on September 2. Earlier in the run, the Red Dragons lost 2-1 to Birmingham City and drew 1-1 with both Watford and Cardiff City. Wrexham have scored three goals and conceded three across those five games.

Burnley have struggled badly for form, recording no wins from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Championship defeat to Bristol City on September 5, while they also drew 1-1 with Middlesbrough on September 2. The Clarets lost 4-1 to Norwich City and 3-1 to West Bromwich Albion in that run, with a 0-0 Carabao Cup defeat on penalties to Bradford City also among the five. Burnley have scored just four goals while conceding ten across those matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent recorded meeting between these clubs came in a pre-season friendly on July 17, 2007, when Burnley won 5-2 at Wrexham's ground. Before that, the sides met twice in League One, with Burnley winning 1-0 at Wrexham in March 2000 and 5-0 at home to Wrexham in November 1999. Burnley hold the stronger record across the three documented meetings, winning all three without defeat.

Standings

In the Championship table, Wrexham sit 11th heading into this fixture, while Burnley are bottom of the division in 24th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wrexham vs Burnley today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: