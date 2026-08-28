Championship - Game Week 3 28 Aug 2026 - 15:00 SToK Cae Ras

Today's game between Wrexham and Birmingham City will kick-off at Aug 28, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Wrexham vs Birmingham City is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+. The TV channel and live stream options for this Championship fixture are listed below.

Wrexham host Birmingham City at SToK Cae Ras in the Championship, with both sides searching for their first win of the 2026-27 league season.

Phil Parkinson's side have drawn their opening two Championship fixtures, including a 1-1 result against Watford on August 22. The Red Dragons are yet to find top gear in the second tier, and the pressure to deliver a home win is growing.

Wrexham's ambitions this season are clear. The club's recruitment drive has been relentless, with a £2 million agreement with Manchester City for defender Issa Kabore among their latest moves, and reports of a club-record pursuit of Lyon playmaker Pavel Sulc underscoring the scale of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's project.

Birmingham arrive in North Wales carrying their own baggage. Chris Davies' side were beaten 6-1 by Brentford in the Carabao Cup on August 25, a result that will have done little to ease the scrutiny on the manager. The Blues board, led by NFL star Tom Brady, have indicated they will not rush into another managerial change, but the performances need to improve.

Birmingham drew 2-2 with Bristol City in their most recent Championship outing, a result that leaves them 14th in the table, one place below Wrexham. The gap between these two clubs' expectations and their early-season reality makes this a fixture with real edge.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Wrexham vs Birmingham City live, including the TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Wrexham vs Birmingham City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Phil Parkinson has not confirmed a probable starting XI for Wrexham ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Chris Davies is similarly without confirmed team news for Birmingham City. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the Blues at this stage. Further squad information for both sides will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Wrexham have won none, drawn two, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 Championship draw with Watford on August 22, and they drew 1-1 with Cardiff City on August 17 before that. The Red Dragons also suffered a 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Middlesbrough and back-to-back 1-0 friendly losses to Sunderland and Liverpool. Wrexham have not won a competitive match in their last five outings.

Birmingham City have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 6-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Brentford on August 25. Before that, they drew 2-2 with Bristol City in the Championship on August 22 and 0-0 with Sheffield United on August 15. Birmingham's sole win in the run came against Swansea City in the Carabao Cup, and they also drew 2-2 with Barcelona in pre-season. The Blues have scored five goals and conceded ten across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on April 12, 2026, when Birmingham City beat Wrexham 2-0 in a Championship fixture. Before that, the clubs drew 1-1 at SToK Cae Ras in October 2025. The sides also met twice in League One during the 2024-25 season, drawing 1-1 at Wrexham in January 2025 and with Birmingham winning 3-1 at home in September 2024. Across the four most recent competitive meetings, Birmingham hold the stronger record with two wins to Wrexham's none and two draws.

Standings

In the Championship table, Wrexham sit 13th while Birmingham City are 14th heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wrexham vs Birmingham City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: