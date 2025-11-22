How to watch today's Wolves vs Crystal Palace Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Rob Edwards will oversee his first Premier League match as head coach of Wolves when they host Crystal Palace at Molineux on Saturday afternoon.

Wolves arrive at this fixture following a managerial shake-up over the November international break. Edwards, who left a Middlesbrough side sitting second in the Championship, replaces the outgoing boss after a difficult start to the season. Prior to the break, Wolverhampton had suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge against a lackluster Chelsea and had managed just two points from their opening 11 matches.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, enter on the back of a much steadier campaign. The 2024-25 FA Cup winners have lost only three of their 18 matches across all competitions and currently sit comfortably in the top half of the Premier League table. Their most recent outing ended in a goalless draw against bitter rivals Brighton and Hove Albion at Selhurst Park, leaving the Eagles frustrated but unbeaten.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wolves vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Wolves and Crystal Palace will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Wolves vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Molineux Stadium

The Premier League match between Wolves and Crystal Palace will be played at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT on Saturday, November 22, 2025.

Team news & squads

Wolves team news

Wolves will be without Matt Doherty, Leon Chiwome (both knee) and Rodrigo Gomes (groin) as they remain sidelined through injury, though Emmanuel Agbadou returns after serving a one-match suspension in the last outing.

A back-three system is expected under Rob Edwards, mirroring his setups at Luton and Middlesbrough. Agbadou will push for a starting spot at centre-back, but Santiago Bueno, Ladislav Krejci and Toti Gomes are all in contention for the first XI.

In midfield, Marshall Munetsi could earn a recall at the expense of either Andre or Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, while up front, Jorgen Strand Larsen, who has just one Premier League goal in nine appearances this season, may be joined by Jhon Arias or Hwang Hee-chan.

Crystal Palace team news

Crystal Palace have their own injury concerns, with Cheick Doucoure (knee) and Caleb Kporha (back) already ruled out. Captain Marc Guehi (foot) is doubtful and will be assessed ahead of kickoff along with Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Chadi Riad (knee) and Rio Cardines (groin).

If Guehi cannot feature, Jaydee Canvot is likely to continue in a back three alongside Maxence Lacroix and Chris Richards. In midfield, Adam Wharton could be joined by either Jefferson Lerma or Will Hughes, with Daichi Kamada offering another option, potentially in a more advanced role.

Should Kamada play alongside Wharton, it could pave the way for Yeremy Pino to earn a start in the final third alongside Jean-Philippe Mateta and top scorer Ismaila Sarr, who has already netted eight goals for Palace across all competitions this season.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links