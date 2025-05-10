How to watch today's Wolves vs Brighton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Wolverhampton and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Still clinging to hopes of sneaking into the European places, Brighton & Hove Albion head to Molineux to face Wolves in Premier League action on Saturday.

Wolves, once caught in the thick of a relegation scrap, have engineered an impressive turnaround, stringing together key wins to climb clear of danger. That momentum was finally halted by Manchester City last weekend in a narrow 1-0 defeat, but Vitor Pereira's side remains a tough nut to crack.

As for Fabian Hurzeler's men, they earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Newcastle United in their latest outing. It’s been an odd season for the Seagulls, rarely troubled at the bottom, yet seldom threatening to crack the upper echelon, they've hovered in midtable for much of the campaign.

How to watch Wolves vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock.

Wolves vs Brighton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Molineux Stadium

The Premier League match between Wolves and Brighton will be played at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.

It will kick off at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

Team news & squads

Wolves team news

Jorgen Strand Larsen remains a fitness concern for Wolves after a groin problem ruled him out of last weekend's narrow defeat to Manchester City. With the striker still doubtful, head coach Vitor Pereira may opt to stick with the same starting XI despite that loss.

There's no change on the injury front either: Sam Johnstone, Sasa Kalajdzic, Enso Gonzalez, Yerson Mosquera, and Leon Chiwome are all still sidelined.

Brighton team news

For Brighton, both Solly March and Kaoru Mitoma will face late fitness tests, while João Pedro serves a suspension and remains unavailable.

The Seagulls are also without Ferdi Kadioglu, James Milner, and Georginio Rutter through injury. Given those absences, head coach Fabian Hurzeler is likely to roll with the same lineup that held Newcastle United to a draw last time out.

