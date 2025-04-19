How to watch today's West Ham vs Southampton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between West Ham and Southampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Ham United aim to snap a five-game winless run in the Premier League as they host already-relegated Southampton at the London Stadium on Saturday.

The Hammers put in a spirited display at Anfield last time out but still came away empty-handed, falling 2-1 to Liverpool after Virgil van Dijk struck late to seal the points. That narrow defeat leaves West Ham teetering in 17th place, and despite signs of improvement, the Graham Potter era, underway since mid-January following Julen Lopetegui's dismissal, has yet to truly take flight.

Meanwhile, Southampton suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa last weekend, but under interim boss Simon Rusk, the Saints showed more grit than in recent outings. Despite Villa missing two penalties, Southampton’s disciplined approach eventually gave way to goals from the bench, but it was a more structured effort than previous weeks under Russell Martin and Ivan Juric.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch West Ham vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams

In the U.S. the Premier League game between West Ham and Southampton will be available to stream live online on Peacock Premium.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

West Ham vs Southampton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League London Stadium

The Premier League match between West Ham and Southampton will be played at London Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 7:00 am PT or 10:00 am ET on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

West Ham remain without Aaron Cresswell (muscle), Michail Antonio (leg), and Crysencio Summerville (thigh), limiting Potter's options. A shift to a four-man backline could be on the cards, potentially featuring Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman, and youngster Oliver Scarles, which might see Konstantinos Mavropanos drop to the bench.

In midfield, either Edson Alvarez or Tomas Soucek may partner former Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse, while up top, Niclas Füllkrug is pushing for a start. He could lead the line ahead of a supporting trio of Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, and Mohammed Kudus.

Southampton team news

As for the Saints, they continue to manage without Albert Grnbæk (tendon) and Charlie Taylor (hip), while striker Paul Onuachu remains a doubt with an ankle issue. However, they are buoyed by the return of ex-Hammer Flynn Downes, who is back from suspension and could replace either Mateus Fernandes or Lesley Ugochukwu in midfield.

Young forward Tyler Dibling, who has been used off the bench in two of the last three matches, may return to the starting XI to join Cameron Archer and either Kamaldeen Sulemana or Fernandes in the attacking third.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links