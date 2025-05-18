How to watch today's West Ham vs Nottingham Forest Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between West Ham and Nottingham Forest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nottingham Forest make the trip to the capital on Sunday for a pivotal Premier League showdown with West Ham United, knowing anything short of victory could bring their dwindling Champions League dreams to a screeching halt.

While Forest have already locked in European football for next season, their hopes of a top-five finish — and a seat at Europe's top table — hang by a thread following a frustrating stretch of form.

Nuno Espirito Santo's men have mustered just one win in their last seven Premier League outings, slipping to seventh in the standings and now trailing Aston Villa and Chelsea with only two games left to play.

Tensions reached a boiling point after last weekend's fiery 2-2 stalemate with Leicester City, where club owner Evangelos Marinakis was spotted confronting Nuno on the pitch at full-time, a clear sign of the pressure mounting at the City Ground.

Still, the door isn't fully shut. If Villa stumble against Manchester United, or Tottenham drop points, Forest could still take the race for fifth down to the wire, especially if they manage to beat West Ham on Sunday. That would set up a blockbuster final-day clash at home to Chelsea. But before dreaming of drama on the final day, Forest have to get the job done in east London.

They'll take some heart from recent form in this fixture, having beaten the Hammers in their last two league meetings. As for the hosts, West Ham head into their final home fixture buoyed by an impressive win over Manchester United. While Graham Potter's side are destined for a bottom-half finish — 13th at best — they'll be eager to give their supporters something to cheer about before the curtain falls at the London Stadium.

West Ham vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League London Stadium

The Premier League match between West Ham and Nottingham Forest will be played at the London Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 6:15 am PT / 9:15 am ET on Saturday, May 18, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

West Ham United head into Sunday's clash without any fresh injury setbacks following their eye-catching victory over Manchester United, meaning David Moyes should have the same squad at his disposal. The only absentees remain Michail Antonio (leg) and Crysencio Summerville (thigh).

Jarrod Bowen, who capped off last weekend's win with a goal, has now found the net in each of the Hammers' last three home league matches. Expect Bowen to lead the line again, with only minor tweaks anticipated in the XI. One potential switch could see Lucas Paqueta slot back into midfield at the expense of Guido Rodriguez.

Nottingham Forest team news

As for Nottingham Forest, there's some encouraging news on Taiwo Awoniyi, who's making steady progress in his recovery from an abdominal injury. However, the Nigerian striker won't feature again this season, and the club is yet to pin down a return date.

Nuno Espirito Santo faced a flurry of questions in his pre-match press conference about both Awoniyi's absence and the club's lingering Champions League hopes. Meanwhile, there's still no firm word on Murillo or Callum Hudson-Odoi — both sidelined with thigh issues — though Murillo is reportedly closer to a return.

Up top, Chris Wood remains Forest's go-to man. Recently named among the eight nominees for the Premier League Player of the Year, the in-form striker has a particularly strong record against West Ham, having scored eight times against them, more than he has against any other side in the competition.

