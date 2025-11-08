How to watch today's West Ham vs Burnley Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

West Ham United have a real chance to haul themselves out of the drop zone this weekend, but it'll take more than just three points. A multi-goal win over Burnley at the London Stadium on Saturday would lift the Hammers above the dreaded bottom three and signal that the early-season funk may finally be shaking loose.

Under Nuno Espirito Santo, West Ham looked flat, lifeless, and drifting toward trouble for weeks. But that upset victory over Newcastle in Week 10 lit something under them; suddenly, there's bite, belief, and a bit of swagger back in East London. The gap to 17th-place Burnley is now just three points, setting up this match as one of those proper Premier League dogfights where the blown bubbles aren't just for atmosphere, they're for survival.

Burnley, meanwhile, have kept their heads just above water in their first season back in the top flight, thanks to winning the games that absolutely must be won. Those six-pointer scalps against Leeds, Wolves, and Sunderland are the glue holding their campaign together. And that Week 2 win over Sunderland? Looks a whole lot more respectable now that the Black Cats have clawed their way into the top four.

For Scott Parker and his Clarets, a win in London doesn't just steady the ship — it gives them daylight. Two wins of breathing room in this league is oxygen. Lose here, and they’re dragged right back into the undertow.

West Ham vs Burnley kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League London Stadium

The Premier League match between West Ham and Burnley will be played at London Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

It was a night-and-day turnaround from West Ham, who looked sharper, hungrier, and fully in command against Newcastle. Nuno Espirito Santo rolled the dice with a handful of lineup changes, and they paid off handsomely, none more so than the introduction of Freddie Potts, who absolutely bossed the base of midfield. The kid was everywhere: breaking up play, dictating tempo, and covering ground like it was nothing. It's no surprise he's already drawing whispers of Declan Rice comparisons. On Sunday, he played like he had the keys to the entire engine room.

Up front, Callum Wilson finally got his first start in claret and blue, and he didn't look the least bit out of place. The veteran striker has spent most of the campaign watching Niclas Fullkrug lead the line, despite having already outscored the German in cameo appearances. Against Newcastle, Wilson showed exactly why he's been itching for a bigger role: sharp movement, clever hold-up play, and a constant menace in the box.

On the injury sheet, the Hammers will again be without Oliver Scarles (shoulder), Konstantinos Mavropanos (thigh), and Niclas Fullkrug (thigh), while George Earthy remains a question mark as he works back from his own thigh issue.

Burnley team news

Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Zeki Amdouni (knee) and Connor Roberts (knee) all remain in the treatment table for the visitors, and none of the trio is expected back before the end of the turn of the year.

