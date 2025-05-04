How to watch today's West Ham Utd vs Tottenham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between West Ham and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Ham United will be desperate to turn the tide and finish the 2024-25 Premier League season on a high when they square off against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur this Sunday at the London Stadium.

The Hammers are stuck in a rut, seven league games without a win, and last weekend's slender loss to Brighton only deepened their woes. Sitting precariously in 17th, Graham Potter's side are running out of time, with just four matches left before the curtain falls on the season.

Despite being 15 points clear of relegated Ipswich Town, they've shown little improvement under their new boss. A late-season surge could see them climb the ladder, with Wolves up in 13th, only five points ahead.

Just one spot above in 16th and a single point better off, Spurs aren't faring much better. Their league form has been woeful, losing five of their last six, including a 5-1 thumping at the hands of champions Liverpool last time out.

There is, however, some European cheer for Ange Postecoglou and company. They arrive in east London in between the legs of their Europa League semi-final against Bodø/Glimt, but they'll be keen to reignite their domestic campaign and salvage some pride in the capital.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch West Ham vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

West Ham vs Tottenham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League London Stadium

The Premier League match will be played at London Stadium on Sunday, May 4, 2025, with kick-off at 9:00 am ET or 6:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

West Ham will once again be without long-term casualties Michail Antonio and Crysencio Summerville, with the latter recently going under the knife to address a hamstring issue that has ended his season early.

There's better news for Evan Ferguson, who is back in contention after sitting out the Brighton clash due to loan regulations. Meanwhile, midfield anchor Edson Alvarez faces a late fitness test as he bids to return following a two-game absence.

Tottenham team news

Spurs skipper Son Heung-min remains a major doubt after missing the last three league games through injury, while centre-back Radu Dragusin is still sidelined and won't feature in Sunday's derby.

