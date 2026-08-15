Championship - Game Week 1 16 Aug 2026 - 08:30 Vicarage Road Stadium

Today's game between Watford and Southampton will kick-off at Aug 16, 2026, 8:30 AM.

Watford vs Southampton is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+. The TV channel and live stream options for this Championship fixture are listed below.

Watford host Southampton at Vicarage Road Stadium in the Championship, with both clubs looking to find their footing in English football's second tier.

Alessio Dionisi's Watford side head into the fixture after a mixed pre-season, picking up a Carabao Cup win over Crawley Town before the league campaign gets underway. Their summer preparations included a 3-0 friendly win over Hansa Rostock, though a loss to Fiorentina and a defeat to Boreham Wood showed there is still work to do.

Southampton arrive under Tonda Eckert having made a bright start to their pre-season programme. The Saints won four of their last five matches in all competitions, including a Carabao Cup victory over Colchester United, and ended the previous Championship season with a 3-1 win at Preston.

The Saints have been active in the transfer market this summer. Midfielder Shea Charles departed for Fulham in a deal worth up to £30 million, making the 22-year-old the most expensive player in Northern Ireland's history and leaving Southampton with a gap to fill in the centre of the park.

Both clubs are expected to be battling in the lower reaches of the table early on, with Watford sitting 20th and Southampton 24th in the Championship standings. There is pressure on both managers to deliver results from the outset.

For those wanting to follow the action, here is everything you need to know about how to watch Watford vs Southampton live.

How to watch Watford vs Southampton with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Watford are managed by Alessio Dionisi ahead of this Championship fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and the club has not released a projected XI at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Southampton are led by Tonda Eckert. As with Watford, no injury or suspension data has been confirmed for the away squad, and no probable lineup has been released. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Watford have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Carabao Cup win over Crawley Town, while a 3-0 friendly victory over Hansa Rostock stands as their most convincing performance of the period. They drew 2-2 with Barnet and lost to both Fiorentina and Boreham Wood during pre-season, conceding four goals across those two defeats.

Southampton have been in strong form, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Colchester United, and they also claimed away victories against Preussen Muenster, Eintracht Braunschweig, and Eastleigh in pre-season friendlies. The Saints scored ten goals across those four wins, and they closed out last season with a 3-1 Championship victory at Preston North End.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2026, when Southampton beat Watford 1-0 in a Championship fixture at St Mary's. Before that, the sides drew 2-2 at Vicarage Road in August 2025. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Southampton have won three times, with one draw and one Watford victory, scoring a total of eight goals to Watford's six.

Standings

In the Championship table, Watford are currently placed 20th while Southampton sit 24th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Watford vs Southampton today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: