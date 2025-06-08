How to watch today's Washington Spirit vs North Carolina Courage NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Washington Spirit and North Carolina Courage, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The North Carolina Courage return to NWSL duty this weekend as they hit the road for a Sunday showdown with the Washington Spirit on June 8, 2025, at Audi Field.

Before the international break, the Courage were handed a 5-2 defeat by second-place San Diego, halting their four-game unbeaten stretch. With just three fixtures left before the league's lengthy summer pause, North Carolina currently sits 10th on the table with a 3-4-3 record. However, the standings are razor-tight; they're only two points adrift of sixth-place Seattle, keeping the playoff hunt very much alive.

Washington, meanwhile, holds fourth spot with a 6-3-1 tally, though their recent form has been mixed, two wins, two losses, and a draw in their last five. That run included a chaotic 4-3 defeat to Angel City, a 3-0 loss to Gotham, and a wild 3-3 draw with Utah, offset by narrow wins over Chicago (3-2) and Seattle (2-1).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details and more.

How to watch Washington Spirit vs North Carolina Courage online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and NWSL+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Washington Spirit vs North Carolina Courage kick-off time

The match will be played at the Audi Field in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, June 8, 2025, with kick-off at 4:00 pm ET or 1:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Washington Spirit team news

The Spirit have been without their attacking spark, Trinity Rodman, who remains sidelined with a back issue. In her absence, veteran striker Ashley Hatch has stepped up with six goals, three of them headers, and is proving to be a potent aerial threat. Former Rookie of the Year and Courage draftee, Hatch has found her stride against her old club.

Rosemonde Kouassi and Gift Monday have also chipped in, each notching four goal contributions. Rising star Croix Bethune, who swept Rookie and Midfielder of the Year honors in 2024, recently made her return to the starting lineup after an extended spell on the sidelines due to injury.

Washington remains under the guidance of Jonatan Giraldez for now, but his final days in charge are ticking down as he prepares to take over at OL Lyon in July, with Adrián González set to step in.

North Carolina Courage team news

The international window saw several Courage players represent their nations, Denise O'Sullivan (Ireland), Manaka Matsukubo (Japan), and U.S. U23 standouts Jaedyn Shaw and Riley Jackson all featured in action.

Despite the setback in San Diego, Manaka Matsukubo continued to dazzle. She followed up her brace against Chicago with a goal and an assist, becoming the first Courage player since 2022 to record multiple goal involvements in consecutive matches, a feat previously accomplished by club legends like Debinha, Kerolin, and all-time top scorer Lynn Biyendolo.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links