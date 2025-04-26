How to watch today's Washington Spirit vs Gotham NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Washington Spirit and NJ/NY Gotham FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a rerun of last season's dramatic semifinal, the Washington Spirit will aim to extend their winning streak to four when they welcome fierce rivals Gotham FC to Audi Field this weekend.

Despite dealing with a handful of early-season injury setbacks, Washington has hit the ground running, claiming victory in four of its opening five fixtures to climb to third in the NWSL standings.

The Spirit arrive full of confidence after edging past Orlando Pride in a tense encounter last weekend. After weathering a scoreless first half largely played in their own half, rookie Gift Monday made the most of her first league start, pouncing on a mistake from Orlando goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse to bag the game’s only goal. That strike not only sealed all three points but also marked Washington’s first regular-season win in Orlando since 2019.

Just a step behind in the standings, Gotham FC brings a balanced 2-2-2 record into the clash, with wins over Angel City FC and North Carolina Courage under their belt. However, they’ll be licking their wounds after a heavy 4-1 loss to the Portland Thorns midweek—a result that snapped their impressive 10-match unbeaten run away from home across all competitions. Now, they’ll look to regroup quickly as they face a red-hot Spirit side on Saturday.

Washington Spirit vs NJ/NY Gotham FC kick-off time

The NWSL match between Washington Spirit and NJ/NY Gotham FC will be played at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., United States.

It will kick off at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET on Saturday, April 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Washington Spirit team news

Though Orlando Pride dominated possession with 62% of the ball, Tara McKeown and the Spirit's backline stood tall in their last outing, frustrating the visitors' star-studded attack featuring Barbra Banda and Marta.

Anchoring that defensive effort, Aubrey Kingsbury delivered a standout performance between the posts, racking up six saves to earn her 40th career regular-season clean sheet. There are fresh injury concerns for the Spirit heading into this game.

NJ/NY Gotham FC team news

Gotham FC will travel to the capital with a lengthy injury list. Ryan Campbell (shoulder), Sofia Cook (thigh), Tierna Davidson (SEI – knee), Shelby Hogan (thumb), Rose Lavelle (ankle), and Mandy Freeman (hip) are all ruled out. Ella Stevens is listed as questionable with a back issue.

Despite their midweek setback in Portland, the visitors will take confidence from Esther Gonzalez, who continues to shine in front of goal. The Spanish striker, who netted against the Spirit in last season's playoff clash, has now scored in three straight games and leads the league's Golden Boot race with five goals, just one ahead of Ashley Hatch.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

