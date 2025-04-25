+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
St. Louis Cardinals v New York MetsGetty Images Sport
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch Washington Nationals vs New York Mets MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Washington Nationals versus the New York Mets, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The New York Mets (18-7) are set to open a three-game series against the Washington Nationals (11-13) on Friday evening.

The Mets are coming off a dominant sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies, securing victories of 5-4, 5-1, and 4-3. In their 4-3 win in the final game, New York blew an early 2-0 lead but rallied in the 10th inning, scoring two runs for the win. They recorded 10 hits and committed one error. Brett Baty played a key role, going 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs. Mets starter David Peterson gave up eight hits and two earned runs over 5.1 innings, while Colin Kranick got the win after pitching the final two outs in the 10th.

The Nationals, meanwhile, have been inconsistent, posting a 11-14 record after taking two of three from the Baltimore Orioles. Washington won the first two games of the series by scores of 7-0 and 4-3 but fell 2-1 in the final matchup. In that loss, they led 1-0 early but couldn’t add any more runs. The Nationals collected five hits in the game, with Josh Bell driving in their only run. Patrick Corbin started, allowing four hits and two earned runs over six innings, while the bullpen—led by Andres Ferrer and Mason Henry—pitched three scoreless frames.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Washington Nationals vs. the New York Mets MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Washington Nationals vs New York Mets MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: MASN and SNY
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Washington Nationals vs New York Mets: Date and First-Pitch time

The Nationals will take on the Mets in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT at Nationals Park in Washington D.C., USA.

Date

Friday, April 25, 2025 

First-Pitch Time

6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT

Venue

Nationals Park

Location

Washington D.C., USA

Washington Nationals vs New York Mets team news, injury reports & key players

Washington Nationals team news

On the mound for the Nationals will be Jake Irvin. Irvin was solid in his last start, allowing only two runs over 6.1 innings to the Rockies in a winning effort. The veteran has a 3.68 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP in 29.1 innings this season. However, his career numbers against the Mets have been less than stellar, with a 4.50 ERA and a 1-2 record in four starts.

Washington is coming off a solid homestand where they won two of three against the Orioles, despite a tough 2-1 loss in the series finale. Their pitching has been strong, allowing only five runs in the series. Keibert Ruiz, who got off to a hot start, has cooled down recently, with only three RBIs in his last eight games. Still, he’s put together a solid season with 13 RBIs and an .822 OPS. Meanwhile, top prospect Dylan Crews has struggled, posting just a .550 OPS. James Wood, however, has been a standout, contributing 18 RBIs and a strong .934 OPS.

Offensively, Washington has been slightly better than New York, averaging 4.32 runs per game, ranking 16th in the league. However, their pitching staff has struggled, with a 4.80 ERA that ranks 28th in MLB.

New York Mets team news

New York will send Kodai Senga to the mound. The ace has been lights out this season, posting a 0.79 ERA and 0.97 WHIP over 22.2 innings in four starts. He hasn’t allowed more than two runs in any outing, earning a 3-1 record. Senga has kept the Nationals in check during his career, surrendering just three runs in 11 innings. The Mets continue to meet expectations, sitting atop the division with just two series losses so far this season. They have been dominant at home, sweeping both the Cardinals and Phillies, while their pitching staff has allowed only eight runs across those six games. The Mets are averaging 4.20 runs per game, ranking 18th in MLB.

Pete Alonso has been on fire, with six home runs, 26 RBIs, and an impressive 1.2 OPS. Alonso drove in nine RBIs against Washington last season. However, Juan Soto has struggled with consistency and sits at a .753 OPS for the year. Mark Vientos, still finding his rhythm, has posted a subpar .579 OPS.

Washington Nationals vs New York Mets head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

03/22/25

ST

New York Mets

Washington Nationals

5 – 5

03/21/25

ST

Washington Nationals

New York Mets

3 – 10

03/16/25

ST

Washington Nationals

New York Mets

4 – 1

03/09/25

ST

New York Mets

Washington Nationals

7 – 6

03/08/25

ST

Washington Nationals

New York Mets

5 – 4

