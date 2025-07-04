How to watch Washington Nationals vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Boston Red Sox are heading to the nation’s capital for a July 4 showdown with the Washington Nationals, as both clubs open a weekend series in Friday's early game.
While Boston sits fourth in the AL East, they're still within striking distance of a playoff berth. Washington, on the other hand, finds itself anchored to the bottom of the NL East as the rebuild continues.
Friday’s pitching duel features Lucas Giolito (4-1, 3.99 ERA) toeing the rubber for Boston, going up against Michael Soroka (3-5, 4.70 ERA) for the Nats—two right-handers looking to set the tone for their respective rotations.
The Red Sox enter the holiday clash having won three of their last five, despite letting one slip midweek. Against the Reds on Wednesday, Boston blew a 3-0 lead late and were outscored 8-1 over the final three frames in a bullpen meltdown. Trevor Story had a strong showing at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a run scored, while Wilyer Abreu smashed his team-leading 17th homer of the year.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch this MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Washington Nationals vs Boston Red Sox MLB game on TV & stream live online
- National TV: MLB Network
- Local TV Channel: MASN, NESN
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|FanDuel Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|Detroit Tigers
|FanDuel Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Angels
|FanDuel Sports Network West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|Miami Marlins
|FanDuel Sports Network Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Milwaukee Brewers
|FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Minnesota Twins
|Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|FanDuel Sports Network Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Texas Rangers
|Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Washington Nationals vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch time
The Washington Nationals will take on the Boston Red Sox in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, July 4, 2025, at 11:05 am ET/8:05 am PT at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
|Date
|Friday, July 4, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|11:05 am ET/8:05 am PT
|Venue
|Citizens Bank Park
|Location
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Washington Nationals vs Boston Red Sox team news, injury reports & key players
Washington Nationals team news
For the Nationals, it's been another trying campaign. They sit at 36-50 entering Thursday’s finale against Detroit but showed signs of life with a 9-4 win on Wednesday. Nathaniel Lowe came up clutch with a bases-clearing double in the eighth, finishing with four RBI, while Josh Bell chipped in three more.
Washington has taken three of its last five, but still trails the Braves and Marlins in the division. Soroka, despite flashes of form, has struggled for consistency. He’s posted four quality starts in 11 games, but the Nats have dropped four of his last five outings. He was solid in his last start—six innings of one-run ball in a loss to the Angels—but run support has been scarce. At home, Soroka owns a 1-3 mark with a 3.91 ERA.
The Nats are also dealing with their own injury concerns: Orlando Ribalta, Jarlin Susana, Keibert Ruiz, Michael Thompson, and Andrew Chafin are all unavailable.
Boston Red Sox team news
Boston's season remains in the balance with the trade deadline looming, and a strong July could see them pivot toward buying rather than selling. Giolito has been a steady hand, posting seven quality starts in 11 outings. In his latest performance, he blanked the Blue Jays over seven innings in a commanding 15-1 victory. He’s also been sharp on the road—2-0 with a stingy 2.15 ERA in five away starts. The Red Sox have won four of his last five appearances.
Injury-wise, the Sox remain without Luis Guerrero, Hunter Dobbins, Liam Hendriks, Mark Kolozsvary, and Tanner Houck.
Washington Nationals vs Boston Red Sox head-to-head record
|Date
|Match
|Score
|07/03/2025
|Washington Nationals vs Detroit Tigers
|9–4
|07/02/2025
|Washington Nationals vs Detroit Tigers
|2–11
|06/13/2024
|Detroit Tigers vs Washington Nationals
|7–2
|06/13/2024
|Detroit Tigers vs Washington Nationals
|5–7
|06/12/2024
|Detroit Tigers vs Washington Nationals
|4–5