How to watch Washington Nationals vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Boston Red Sox are heading to the nation’s capital for a July 4 showdown with the Washington Nationals, as both clubs open a weekend series in Friday's early game.

While Boston sits fourth in the AL East, they're still within striking distance of a playoff berth. Washington, on the other hand, finds itself anchored to the bottom of the NL East as the rebuild continues.

Friday’s pitching duel features Lucas Giolito (4-1, 3.99 ERA) toeing the rubber for Boston, going up against Michael Soroka (3-5, 4.70 ERA) for the Nats—two right-handers looking to set the tone for their respective rotations.

The Red Sox enter the holiday clash having won three of their last five, despite letting one slip midweek. Against the Reds on Wednesday, Boston blew a 3-0 lead late and were outscored 8-1 over the final three frames in a bullpen meltdown. Trevor Story had a strong showing at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a run scored, while Wilyer Abreu smashed his team-leading 17th homer of the year.

Washington Nationals vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch time

The Washington Nationals will take on the Boston Red Sox in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, July 4, 2025, at 11:05 am ET/8:05 am PT at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date Friday, July 4, 2025 First-Pitch Time 11:05 am ET/8:05 am PT Venue Citizens Bank Park Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Washington Nationals vs Boston Red Sox team news, injury reports & key players

Washington Nationals team news

For the Nationals, it's been another trying campaign. They sit at 36-50 entering Thursday’s finale against Detroit but showed signs of life with a 9-4 win on Wednesday. Nathaniel Lowe came up clutch with a bases-clearing double in the eighth, finishing with four RBI, while Josh Bell chipped in three more.

Washington has taken three of its last five, but still trails the Braves and Marlins in the division. Soroka, despite flashes of form, has struggled for consistency. He’s posted four quality starts in 11 games, but the Nats have dropped four of his last five outings. He was solid in his last start—six innings of one-run ball in a loss to the Angels—but run support has been scarce. At home, Soroka owns a 1-3 mark with a 3.91 ERA.

The Nats are also dealing with their own injury concerns: Orlando Ribalta, Jarlin Susana, Keibert Ruiz, Michael Thompson, and Andrew Chafin are all unavailable.

Boston Red Sox team news

Boston's season remains in the balance with the trade deadline looming, and a strong July could see them pivot toward buying rather than selling. Giolito has been a steady hand, posting seven quality starts in 11 outings. In his latest performance, he blanked the Blue Jays over seven innings in a commanding 15-1 victory. He’s also been sharp on the road—2-0 with a stingy 2.15 ERA in five away starts. The Red Sox have won four of his last five appearances.

Injury-wise, the Sox remain without Luis Guerrero, Hunter Dobbins, Liam Hendriks, Mark Kolozsvary, and Tanner Houck.

