How to watch today's Wales vs Kazakhstan World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification UEFA match between Wales and Kazakhstan, as well as kick-off time and team.

Wales' UEFA Nations League campaign was nothing short of impressive, and under Craig Bellamy's leadership, the team is enjoying a fantastic start. The Dragons, unbeaten in six matches since Bellamy took charge, are set to face Kazakhstan at Cardiff City Stadium in a World Cup qualification game this week.

Their strong performances saw them top their Nations League group, finishing ahead of both Iceland and Turkey. While Bellamy has inherited much of Rob Page's squad, his high-energy approach has extracted more from the players, injecting fresh intensity into their game.

Looking ahead, Wales will have to navigate a World Cup qualifying group that includes Belgium, North Macedonia, and Liechtenstein. Though Belgium remains a familiar and formidable opponent, the Dragons’ current form has them believing in their chances of securing a spot at the tournament for just the third time in their history.

Wales vs Kazakhstan kick-off time

World Cup Qualification UEFA - 1st Round Grp. J Cardiff City Stadium

The match will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, March 22, 2025, with kick-off at 3:45 pm ET or 12:45 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Wales team news

Leeds United's Daniel James will be central to Wales' attack this weekend. However, Bellamy's squad has taken some injury hits, with Ethan Ampadu, Wes Burns, and Harry Wilson all ruled out.

In a major setback, captain Aaron Ramsey has also been forced to withdraw due to an injury concern. Meanwhile, Danny Ward, despite making just two Premier League appearances for Leicester City this season, is expected to retain his spot in goal.

Kazakhstan team news

Dastan Satpaev, the 16-year-old who recently signed for Chelsea, has been included in the Kazakhstan squad. However, Besiktas midfielder Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov remains sidelined with an injury, having not played since January.

Up front, Abat Aymbetov is set to lead the line, though his form has dipped, with just one goal for Adanademirspor since the turn of the year. At the back, Zenit Saint Petersburg's Nuraly Alip will be tasked with marshalling Kazakhstan's defense.

