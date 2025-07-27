How to watch today's Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona pre-season friendly: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Club Friendlies match between Vissel Kobe and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will launch their pre-season for the 2025-26 campaign with a friendly fixture against Japan's Vissel Kobe on Sunday — a match that’s back on the schedule after being previously scrapped.

Hansi Flick's side enters the new season riding high after a superb 2024-25 run, lifting a domestic treble that included La Liga, the Spanish Super Cup, and the Copa del Rey. Their only shortcoming came in the Champions League, where they were edged out in a pulsating semi-final by Inter Milan.

Once again, Barça will begin the season as front-runners to reclaim the league crown, even with Real Madrid lurking. Flick's squad has been bolstered this summer with three new faces: Joan Garcia, Roony Bardghji, and Marcus Rashford, all of whom have made the cut for the Asian tour.

Their opponents, Vissel Kobe, are currently flying high atop the J1 League table with 46 points from 24 outings. They’re coming off a 2-1 win over Fagiano on July 20 and haven't lost a match since a narrow 3-2 defeat to Shimizu back in May. Manager Takayuki Yoshida has his side firing on all cylinders with four consecutive wins across all competitions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), friendly match between Vissel Kobe and Barcelona will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN, Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona kick-off time

The friendly between Vissel Kobe and Barcelona will be played at the NOEVIR Stadium in Kobe, Japan.

It will kick-off at 3:00 am PT / 6:00 am ET on Sunday, July 27, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Vissel Kobe team news

Expect Kobe to rotate heavily during the match, likely fielding two entirely different XIs in each half. Striker Taisei Miyashiro, who has 13 goals to his name this season, is set to spearhead the attack again.

He'll be joined by Erik (8 goals) and Daiju Sasaki (7 goals), both of whom have been key contributors in the final third.

Barcelona team news

As for Barcelona, fans could get their first glimpse of Rashford, Garcia, and Bardghji in Blaugrana colors. Joan Garcia is expected to start in goal, while Rashford will likely be eased in from the bench. Up top, Robert Lewandowski should lead the line, supported by a talented trio featuring Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, and Raphinha.

The squad is fully fit, but one notable absentee is Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who remains in Germany as he prepares for back surgery next week.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

KOB Last 2 matches BAR 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Vissel Kobe 0 - 2 Barcelona

Vissel Kobe 0 - 2 Barcelona 0 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

Useful links