How to watch today's Villarreal vs Real Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

With Barcelona set to battle Atletico Madrid on Sunday, the La Liga title race takes another intriguing turn as Real Madrid head to Castellón for a showdown with a dynamic Villarreal side at Estadio de la Cerámica.

Villarreal have been one of the most entertaining teams in Spain this season, with their attacking approach under Marcelino yielding a staggering 84 goals across 26 league outings. The Yellow Submarine remain in contention for a top-five finish and a potential Champions League berth, but their momentum took a hit last weekend. A narrow 1-0 defeat to relegation-threatened Deportivo Alavés in the Basque Country ended an impressive six-match unbeaten streak.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid once again found a way to prevail in Europe, edging Atletico Madrid on penalties in a dramatic Champions League Round of 16 tie. Julián Álvarez’s disallowed spot-kick for a double touch proved decisive, allowing Los Blancos to progress despite being second-best for long spells over both legs. Now, Carlo Ancelotti’s men turn their attention back to La Liga ahead of the international break.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio de la Ceramica

La Liga match between Villarreal and Real Madrid will be played at Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal, Spain.

It will kick off at 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT on Saturday, March 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Villarreal team news

Villarreal will have the advantage of extra rest heading into this clash, having been out of action since their setback against Alavés last weekend.

Gerard Moreno and Ilias Akhomach remain sidelined due to injury issues, while Kiko Femenía remains a major doubt. However, the Yellow Submarine have not reported any new fitness setbacks ahead of this crucial encounter.

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti is expected to rotate his squad for Saturday's clash, but given the significance of the fixture, key attacking figures like Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo, and Kylian Mbappé are still likely to feature in the starting lineup.

At left-back, Ferland Mendy is ruled out with the muscular issue that forced him off against Atletico, paving the way for Fran García to step in. Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão, Dani Ceballos, and Jesús Vallejo also remain unavailable, but aside from Mendy, Madrid have no fresh injury concerns from the derby victory.

