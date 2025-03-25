How to watch today's Venezuela vs Peru World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL match between Venezuela and Peru, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Peru has a golden opportunity to climb above Venezuela into eighth place in the CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 qualifying standings when they visit Estadio Monumental de Maturín on Tuesday for matchday 14.

Venezuela heads into this clash after a 2-1 loss to Ecuador on Thursday, leaving them just a point ahead of Peru, who secured a 3-1 victory over Bolivia.

Venezuela vs Peru kick-off time

The match will be played at the Estadio Monumental de Maturin in Maturín, Venezuela on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, with kick-off at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Venezuela team news

Only three players retained their starting spots for La Vinotinto from the last international window—goalkeeper Rafael Romo, midfielder Telasco Segovia, and veteran forward Salomón Rondpn. Meanwhile, Jesus Bueno made his senior international debut against Ecuador, while Renne Rivas and Delvin Alfonzo are hoping to earn their first caps on Tuesday.

Jhonder Cadiz netted a stoppage-time consolation goal last week, his second for the national team, while Josef Martinez—left out of the squad on Friday—needs just one more goal to surpass Ruberth Moran for fourth place on Venezuela's all-time scoring list.

Peru team news

Peru made significant changes for the last matchday, introducing six fresh faces into the starting lineup: Renzo Garces, Luis Abram, Miguel Trauco, Andre Carrillo, Renato Tapia, and Bryan Reyna. Three Peruvians—Kenji Cabrera, Catriel Cabellos, and Diego Enríquez—are still awaiting their first senior appearances.

In their win over Bolivia, Andy Polo opened the scoring, while all-time leading scorer, Paolo Guerrero and Edison Flores also found the back of the net to seal the victory.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

