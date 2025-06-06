How to watch today's Venezuela vs Bolivia World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL match between Venezuela and Bolivia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Venezuela and Bolivia are set for a high-stakes clash on Friday night in Maturin, with both nations still clinging to hopes of staying in the World Cup qualification race in CONMEBOL's fiercely competitive campaign.

The pressure is squarely on Venezuela, who sit just outside the automatic qualifying spots. With sixth-placed Colombia playing Peru earlier in the evening, Fernando Batista’s side will be hoping for a favour from the Peruvians before kicking off their own must-win fixture.

The Vinotinto head into this one as favorites, not just due to their decent form but because Bolivia’s away record has been abysmal. La Verde has lost six of their seven road games in this cycle, with a surprise 2-1 triumph in Chile their lone moment of joy in a staggering 67 away qualifiers.

Venezuela vs Bolivia kick-off time

The World Cup Qualification match between Venezuela and Bolivia will be played at the Monumental Stadium of Monagas in Maturín, Venezuela.

It will kick off at 5:00 pm PT or 8:00 pm ET on Friday, June 6, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Venezuela team news

There could be a landmark debut for 19-year-old Alessandro Milani, the Lazio defender who recently pledged his allegiance to Venezuela over Italy. Meanwhile, Yeferson Soteldo is in line for his 50th cap, and veteran midfield general Tomas Rincon could extend his national record with appearance No. 142.

The key threat to Venezuela? Salomon Rondon. The powerful forward loves playing Bolivia, he's bagged five goals in his last two appearances against them, including a memorable hat-trick in their 2022 qualifier on home soil.

Bolivia team news

As for Bolivia, they're limping into this one with a depleted squad. Defenders Jose Sagredo and Luis Paz are ruled out, while midfielders Ramiro Vaca and Boris Cespedes are also missing, leaving coach Antonio Carlos Zago with a youthful and largely untested core; none of the outfield players in the current group have more than 50 caps.

Still, there's a silver lining in the form of rising star Miguelito. The Santos winger, currently on loan at America Mineiro in Brazil's Serie B, has found his rhythm. He's fresh off a goal and assist in his latest club outing and already has five goals in the qualifiers, including the match-winner against Peru in March.

