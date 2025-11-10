How to watch today's Venezuela U17 vs Haiti U17 World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Venezuela U17 national team will continue its journey in the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup hosted by Qatar with a highly anticipated clash against Haiti.

In the other fixture to kick off Group E, Gustavo Caraballo guided his Venezuela U17 side to an eye-catching 3-0 triumph over an England group many had tipped to go far in the tournament. The two nations had played to a 1-1 stalemate in their previous meeting, but this time Venezuela seized the moment and never looked back.

Last Friday, Haiti walked off the pitch knowing they had been overwhelmed by a clinical England side, falling 8-1 in the FIFA U17 World Cup group stage, but the standout moment for Les Grenadiers came from Franco Celestin, who delivered a composed finish that briefly lifted Haitian spirits in Qatar.

In the United States (US), the match between Venezuela U17 and Haiti U17 will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Telemundo, and Amazon Prime Video.

Venezuela U17 vs Haiti U17 kick-off time

The match between Venezuela U17 and Haiti U17 will be played at Aspire Zone - Pitch 9 in Doha, Qatar.

It will kick off at 7:45 am PT / 10:45 am ET on Monday, November 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Venezuela U17 team news

Venezuela come into the contest with belief and a well-drilled approach under coach Oswaldo Vizcarrondo. Their setup has shown solid discipline at the back with sharp breaks forward when space opens.

Up top, forward Diego Claut leads their attacking push. In midfield, Yerwin Sulbaran is the one who knits their play together with passing and movement. At the heart of their defensive line, captain Marcos Maitan keeps the group steady and organized when the pressure rises.

Haiti U17 team news

Expectations were high for Haiti heading into their second outing at the U17 World Cup in Qatar, but the match slipped away almost instantly. Within moments of kickoff, Haiti conceded and the goals continued to pile up. The side coached by Eddy Cesar endured a difficult afternoon and fell 8-1 in a result that left little room for debate.

For this crucial fixture, the coach adjusted his starting group. Gene Clifford took his place in goal. Thermoncy Wasson and Rezil Dieuvens lined up in defense alongside captain Joseph Miguel. Felix Woodson and Lacombe Theo looked to bring balance in midfield. Pierre Nikolai led the line and Celestin Franco featured in support.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

