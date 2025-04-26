How to watch today's Venezia vs AC Milan game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Venezia and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Riding the wave of a commanding midweek derby triumph, Coppa Italia finalists AC Milan will look to carry that surge of confidence into their Serie A campaign on Sunday as they head to the iconic Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo for a clash with Venezia.

Venezia are clinging to hope in their fight for Serie A survival, with improved form offering a flicker of belief. Eusebio Di Francesco's side, while still in the thick of the relegation scrap, have looked more resolute of late—much like the defensive tightening he tried at Frosinone last season, albeit with similarly uncertain results.

The Lagunari showed flashes of resilience in their recent 2-2 draw against Empoli, grabbing a late lead only to concede moments later. That result extends their run to just one defeat in eight, but with only one win in that stretch, it’s been more about grinding than soaring.

They'll now face an AC Milan outfit that is as unpredictable as they come. The Rossoneri may be lurching toward a managerial change, with widespread reports suggesting Sergio Conceicao is on his way out—and perhaps no longer even calling the shots. Yet, Milan somehow keeps producing results, stunning Inter once again in midweek with a dominant 3-0 Coppa Italia Derby win to book a place in the final.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Venezia vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Venezia and AC Milan will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Venezia vs AC Milan kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Pierluigi Penzo

The Serie A match between Venezia and AC Milan will be played at the Stadio Pierluigi Penzo in Venice, Italy.

It will kick off at 3:30 am PT/6:30 am ET on Sunday, April 27, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Venezia team news

Venezia, meanwhile, are still without Richie Sagrado, Michael Svoboda, and on-loan Inter goalkeeper Filip Stankovic. In goal, Andrei Radu, who once infamously aided Milan's 2022 title push while playing for Inter, will again deputise between the sticks.

Daniel Fila is back in the squad after serving a suspension and will compete with Christian Gytkjaer and Mirko Maric for a spot in the starting XI as Di Francesco looks to pull off an upset against the odds.

AC Milan team news

Conceicao, who lifted the Supercoppa Italiana in January by overturning Inter in his first big test, appears to have finally landed on a winning formula with his 3-4-3 setup—and barring minor tweaks, that's expected to continue.

There may be a change at the back after Matteo Gabbia was forced off with a neck problem during the Inter clash. Malick Thiaw stands by to step in, while up top, Tammy Abraham and the recently recovered Santiago Giménez are in line to lead the line should Luka Jovic be rotated.

Only Emerson Royal remains unavailable, with Kyle Walker back in full training following elbow surgery and in contention to return at right wing-back.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links