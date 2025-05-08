How to watch today's Velez vs Olimpia Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Velez Sarsfield and Olimpia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Velez Sarsfield have kicked off their 2025 Copa Libertadores campaign in promising fashion and now welcome a struggling Olimpia side to Argentina in midweek Group H action.

The hosts sit atop the group with two wins and one loss from their opening three fixtures, narrowly edging San Antonio Bulo Bulo on goal difference. However, consistency has eluded them—Velez were thumped 4-1 by River Plate over the weekend and haven't strung together back-to-back wins or losses since mid-March.

As for Olimpia, their continental form leaves much to be desired. The Paraguayans have mustered just a single point in group play so far. That said, they'll arrive with a small dose of renewed confidence after a gritty 2-1 away win over rivals Cerro Porteno in domestic action.

Velez Sarsfield vs Olimpia kick-off time

The match will be played at the Estadio Jose Amalfitani in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Thursday, May 8, 2025, with kick-off at 6:00 pm ET or 3:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Velez Sarsfield team news

Velez have a clean bill of health and no suspensions.

Braian Romero and Maher Carrizo have led the charge for Velez Sarsfield, with two goals apiece in their first three group matches.

Olimpia team news

Olimpia have an injury-free roster and have no players suspended.

Head-to-Head Record

SAR Last match OLI 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Olimpia 0 - 4 Velez Sarsfield 4 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1

