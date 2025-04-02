How to watch today's Vancouver Whitecaps vs Pumas UNAM CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Vancouver Whitecaps and Pumas UNAM, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals kick off this week, with Vancouver Whitecaps playing host to Pumas UNAM in what promises to be a closely contested first-leg encounter.

The Whitecaps secured their place in the last eight by edging past Monterrey on away goals in the previous round. Brian White played a pivotal role, netting a late goal in the second leg to tip the balance in Vancouver’s favor after both matches ended level over 90 minutes. The American striker was also instrumental in their opening-round triumph, bagging a crucial brace in the second leg against Saprissa to seal a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Meanwhile, Pumas UNAM navigated a slightly smoother route to the quarterfinals. A commanding 2-0 home win in the first leg against Alajuelense laid the foundation for a 3-1 aggregate success in the round of 16. Prior to that, Guillermo Martínez proved the hero, scoring twice in the second half to overturn a first-leg deficit against Cavalry in the opening round.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Pumas UNAM kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup BC Place

The CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Vancouver Whitecaps and Pumas UNAM will be played at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada.

It will kick off at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT on Wednesday, April 2, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

As Vancouver's squad continues to thin out, fatigue has inevitably set in, and one glaring absence remains—Ryan Gauld is still not fit to return. However, it's not all doom and gloom. The likes of Jayden Nelson, Ali Ahmed, and, most notably, Brian White have stepped up when needed. White, fittingly, leads the team's scoring charts with three goals in four matches, emerging as a beacon of hope for the Whitecaps faithful.

Pumas UNAM team news

Yet, despite Vancouver's resilience, Pumas UNAM presents a formidable challenge. The Mexican side is finding its rhythm at just the right time, with last weekend's 2-1 victory over third-placed León providing a crucial confidence boost ahead of this quarterfinal clash.

Pumas boast the firepower to trouble any backline. Guillermo Martinez has been in prolific form, registering 10 goals and two assists, while Ignacio Pussetto adds another dimension with three goals and three assists of his own. In midfield, Coco Carrasquilla, a familiar face to MLS followers, provides additional creativity. They may not be an unstoppable force, but Pumas are certainly not a side that can be underestimated.

VAN Last match CUN 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Vancouver Whitecaps 0 - 2 Club Universidad Nacional 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

