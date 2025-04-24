How to watch today's Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Vancouver Whitecaps and Inter Miami CF, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami CF, fresh off their 2024 Supporters' Shield triumph and unbeaten through eight MLS matches in 2025, now turn their focus to continental ambitions as they gear up for a pivotal Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal clash with league leaders Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Thursday.

Having edged LAFC in an emotionally charged quarterfinal over two legs, the Herons embark on a demanding 5,000-mile trip north to face a Vancouver side sitting atop the MLS standings and hungry for their first major trophy outside of Canadian Championship success.

While the Concacaf Champions Cup may not boast the global prestige of its European counterpart, it's a prize high on the agenda for Miami—a club eager to add a North American title to the illustrious resumes of former Barcelona icons Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suarez.

With just four clubs left in the race and Miami representing the last American MLS side standing, the spotlight is squarely on them. Their semifinal bout against Vancouver also presents a chance to silence doubters and reinforce their status as league frontrunners, especially after a shaky defensive display against Columbus last time out in MLS play.

Head coach Javier Mascherano may opt for a more pragmatic approach at the back, leaning on his galaxy of stars to carry the load in attack against a high-flying Whitecaps team that leads the league in goals.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami CF kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup BC Place

The CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Vancouver Whitecaps and Inter Miami will be played at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET on Thursday, April 24, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

Vancouver may not carry the glitz of their Floridian counterparts, but under head coach Jesper Sorensen, they've emerged as the league's most balanced unit, strong in possession and compact off the ball. Their shape, a dynamic 4-3-3 that transforms defensively when Sebastian Berhalter tucks into the backline, has made them tough to break down.

Despite injuries to star creator Ryan Gauld and reliable left-back Sam Adekugbe, the Whitecaps have stuck to their script. That consistency has allowed them to flourish, as evidenced by their stingy defensive record, just six goals conceded in nine league outings, and their resilient Champions Cup run that included scalps over Pumas UNAM and CF Monterrey.

Up front, Brian White is enjoying a prolific stretch, with nine goals in all competitions and a sharp eye for goal, converting six from only 25 MLS shots. While he's yet to thrive under the bright lights of big crowds like the one expected at BC Place, his lethal finishing could exploit Miami's recent defensive frailties.

In midfield, Andres Cubas is the engine. The Paraguayan DP is excelling in the gritty side of the game, ranking among MLS's elite in tackles and interceptions. He'll play a crucial role in trying to limit Busquets' influence.

Adekugbe is also expected to make his return at left-back, which could stabilize the flank after impressive performances from youngster Tate Johnson.

Inter Miami CF team news

A cloud of uncertainty hovers over Messi's availability. The Argentine looked visibly uncomfortable late against Columbus and has historically struggled with long flights—Fort Lauderdale to Vancouver clocks in at nearly seven hours.

Mascherano offered a vague post-match update, saying: "I didn’t see him come off, but I saw him in the dressing room and he seemed fine. I’ll check with the medical team."

Since then, there's been no official word on his status. There's also an added layer of intrigue with Fafa Picault making his return to Vancouver. The pacey winger, who scored nine goals for the Whitecaps last season before joining Miami, could be in line for a start, having netted twice in limited minutes since returning from injury.

He, Sergio Busquets, and Benjamin Cremaschi could form the midfield in a 4-3-3 setup, while fullback Julian Gressel, also a former Whitecap, remains on the fringes of Mascherano's plans.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

VAN Last match MIA 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Vancouver Whitecaps 1 - 2 Inter Miami CF 1 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

