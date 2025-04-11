How to watch today's Valencia vs Sevilla La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Valencia and Sevilla, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Valencia will look to extend their winning streak to three matches in La Liga when they host Sevilla at Mestalla on Friday night.

Since appointing Carlos Corberan from West Brom on Christmas Eve, the once-relegation-threatened Los Che have undergone a dramatic transformation. Corberan's arrival has sparked a turnaround in form that has lifted them out of the drop zone and into mid-table security.

Their resurgence hit a new high last weekend with a stunning 2-1 triumph over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu. Mouctar Diakhaby fired the visitors in front inside 15 minutes before Hugo Duro snatched a dramatic winner in the 95th minute, sealing a statement victory.

On the other side, Sevilla's recent struggles have continued. Despite aiming for stability under former Las Palmas boss Garcia Pimienta, the Andalusians find themselves sinking into mediocrity. They arrive at Mestalla on the back of three straight league defeats, the latest a painful 2-1 home loss to Atletico Madrid. After taking an early lead, Sevilla conceded deep into stoppage time, with Pablo Barrios netting the dagger in the 93rd minute.

Valencia vs Sevilla kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Mestalla

La Liga match between Valencia and Sevilla will be played at Estadio Mestalla in Valencia, Spain.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Friday, April 11, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Valencia team news

Valencia receive a boost with Jose Gaya, Dimitri Foulquier, and Luis Rioja all returning from suspension. Gaya and Foulquier are likely to slot straight back in as wing-backs, while Hugo Duro may earn a starting nod after his heroics off the bench in Madrid.

Sevilla team news

Sevilla are dealing with a few knocks. Ruben Vargas is a serious doubt after being forced off early against Atleti, while Adria Pedrosa and Tanguy Nianzou remain questionable due to muscular injuries. Should Vargas miss out, Isaac Romero is in line for a recall to the XI. Meanwhile, Kike Salas could shift to left-back if Pedrosa isn't passed fit, and Nemanja Gudelj may slot into the heart of the defense.

