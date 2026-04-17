Where to watch Uzbekistan today? Live soccer streams and TV channel for upcoming games

In the heart of the ancient Silk Road, a new footballing power has emerged, carrying the hopes of a region that has long waited for its moment on the global stage: the Uzbekistan National Team.

Commonly known as the White Wolves, they are the symbolic heartbeat of Central Asian football. Named after the noble predator of the steppe, they represent more than just a team; they are the pioneers of a rising continental force. While the world often looks toward the traditional giants of the AFC like Japan or South Korea, Uzbekistan holds the distinction of being the first Central Asian nation to secure a spot in the FIFA World Cup, a historic breakthrough that finally rewarded decades of persistence. Their 2011 Asian Cup run, reaching the semifinals, remains one of the most emotional and enduring chapters in the nation's sporting folklore.

From the legendary Maksim Shatskikh, whose clinical finishing made him a Dynamo Kyiv icon, to the master playmaker Server Djeparov, a two-time Asian Footballer of the Year, Uzbekistan is defined by a unique brand of technical discipline mixed with physical grit. It is a spirit that has consistently transformed the side into a giant-slayer on the road to the world stage.

Now, under a fresh tactical blueprint and a youth-led revolution, the team has entered a high-velocity era spearheaded by the powerhouse presence of Eldor Shomurodov and the creative wizardry of Abbosbek Fayzullaev.

Here is everything you need to know to catch the White Wolves in action for their next game.

Live broadcast of Uzbekistan matches

Where to watch Uzbekistan worldwide

Country / Region Broadcaster Uzbekistan Sport Uz Australia SBS Brazil Grupo Globo Canada TSN Central Asia Setanta Sports France beIN Sports Italy RAI MENA beIN Sports Mexico TelevisaUnivision Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport / New World TV United Kingdom BBC USA FOX Sports

Where to watch for free

If you are outside of the United States, check out the channels where you’re most likely to find Uzbekistan’s next soccer game in the table below.Many of Uzbekistan’s major tournament fixtures are available via Fubo, which offers new customers a free trial of their service.

Where to watch Uzbekistan with Spanish commentary

In the USA, you can find the White Wolves’ high-profile matches, particularly during the World Cup, with Spanish-language coverage. Telemundo and Universo are the primary destinations, with streaming available on Peacock.

If you are currently travelling outside of the United States and you would like to watch the next Uzbekistan National Team soccer game on your preferred streaming provider, you can do so by accessing it via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025