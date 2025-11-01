How to watch Utah vs Cincinnati NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

A ranked Big 12 showdown rolls into Salt Lake City this weekend as No. 24 Utah (6-2) welcomes No. 17 Cincinnati (7-1) to Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, November 1.

Utah comes in red-hot after absolutely steamrolling Colorado 53-7 in its last outing, a complete performance that reminded everyone how tough the Utes are at home. Cincinnati, meanwhile, kept its momentum rolling with a convincing 41-20 win over Baylor, showcasing a balanced attack and a defense that tightened up when it mattered.

Utah vs Cincinnati: Date and kick-off time

The Utes will take on the Bearcats in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 10:15 pm ET or 7:15 pm PT at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Date Saturday, November 1, 2025 Kick-off Time 10:15 pm ET or 7:15 pm PT Venue Rice-Eccles Stadium Location Salt Lake City, Utah

How to watch Utah vs Cincinnati on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Utah vs Cincinnati news & key players

Utah Utes team news

Utah, meanwhile, sits at 6-2 overall and 3-2 in league play after absolutely smothering Colorado 53-7 in a game that was basically wrapped up by halftime. Freshman quarterback Byrd Ficklin, starting in place of the injured Devon Dampier, looked like he’d been running the offense for years, rumbling for 151 yards and a score while also tossing two touchdown passes.

Running back Wayshawn Parker was equally explosive, piling up 145 yards and a touchdown on just 10 carries. The Utes bludgeoned Colorado with a jaw-dropping 422 rushing yards, while the defense held the Buffs to 140 total yards and forced multiple drive-ending mistakes. It was physical domination in every phase, the quintessential Utah performance at elevation.

This Utah offense hangs its hat on toughness and body blows — 476.9 yards per game, including a top-tier 267 rushing yards per outing. Whether it’s Ficklin or Dampier under center, both are capable of extending plays and keeping defenses honest. Parker has emerged as the breakout star in the backfield, averaging over seven yards per carry, while NaQuari Rogers is the steady finisher near the goal line with seven touchdowns.

The receiving group doesn’t rack up flashy numbers, but Ryan Davis and Larry Simmons are reliable chain-movers, and the tight ends are major factors near the stripe. Against Cincinnati’s disciplined front, Utah’s ability to establish the run early isn't just advantageous, it's the entire identity of their game plan.

Cincinnati Bearcats team news

Cincinnati rolls into Salt Lake City sitting at 7-1 overall and a perfect 5-0 in Big 12 play, and they're fresh off a controlled, business-like 41-20 win over Baylor. Quarterback Brendan Sorsby didn't need to light up the stat sheet to take command of the game. He tossed for 111 yards and two scores while adding another touchdown and 85 yards on the ground.

Running back Tawee Walker chipped in 84 yards and a score, and wideout Cyrus Allen continued to be a reliable red-zone weapon with yet another touchdown grab. The Bearcats leaned on the run game, chewed the clock, and let their defense dictate the pace. It was the exact blueprint that made Cincinnati one of the steadiest teams in the conference.

This Cincinnati offense doesn't necessarily overwhelm you with flash, but it is efficient, and it punches you in the mouth. The Bearcats are putting up 38.3 points per game, one of the top marks in college football. Sorsby has been the engine, throwing for more than 1,800 yards with a sparkling 19-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio while also adding seven rushing scores. The tandem of Walker and Evan Pryor has combined for nearly 1,000 yards, forming a bruising one-two ground attack.

Allen already has eight receiving touchdowns, while Xzavier Henderson and Dee Wiggins offer size and experience on the perimeter. And when Cincinnati reaches the red zone, it finishes — scoring on 97% of its trips, a top-five mark in the country. That efficiency will be put to the test against a Utah defense that rarely yields much in its own building.