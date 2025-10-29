How to watch today's USWNT vs New Zealand Women friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The USAwill take on New Zealand in a women's international friendly at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City on Wednesday, as part of the October FIFA window.

The match is one of the last major tune-ups for both sides ahead of their 2027 Women's World Cup qualifying campaigns. The USWNT are heading into the game on the back of a win and a defeat to Portugal in the space of three days.

How to watch USA vs New Zealand online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on multiple platforms in the US including fubo. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

USA vs New Zealand kick-off time

The match will be played at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

USA team news

During the previous international window, Emma Hayes handed debuts to five players - goalkeeper Claudia Dickey, defenders Jordyn Bugg, Lilly Reale and Izzy Rodriguez, and midfielder Sam Meza.

For the current squad, only Dickey, Bugg and Reale have been recalled, while the sole new face this time around is defender Kennedy Wesley.

New Zealand team news

New head coach Michael Mayne has the Ford Football Ferns in decent form in 2025. There are no major fresh injuries, and Mayne will field a near full-strength squad that has been emphasizing a new playing style.

