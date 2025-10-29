+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's USWNT vs New Zealand Women friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the friendly match between the USA and New Zealand, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The USAwill take on New Zealand in a women's international friendly at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City on Wednesday, as part of the October FIFA window. 

The match is one of the last major tune-ups for both sides ahead of their 2027 Women's World Cup qualifying campaigns. The USWNT are heading into the game on the back of a win and a defeat to Portugal in the space of three days.  

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch USA vs New Zealand online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on multiple platforms in the US including fubo. Live updates can be found here on GOAL

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

USA vs New Zealand kick-off time

The match will be played at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

USA vs New Zealand lineups

USAHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

5-3-2

Home team crestNZL
18
C. Dickey
4
J. Bugg
6
E. Sams
26
K. Wesley
25
L. Reale
15
C. Hutton
16
R. Lavelle
12
M. Cooper
19
E. Sears
7
L. Yohannes
20
C. Macario
21
V. Esson
25
M. Barry
19
E. Anton
2
K. Taylor
20
I. Riley
30
M. Elliott
27
M. Foster
10
A. Longo
14
K. Bowen
29
K. Kitching
9
M. Clegg

5-3-2

NZLAway team crest

USA
-Line up

Substitutes

NZL
-Line up

Substitutes

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

USA team news

During the previous international window, Emma Hayes handed debuts to five players -  goalkeeper Claudia Dickey, defenders Jordyn Bugg, Lilly Reale and Izzy Rodriguez, and midfielder Sam Meza.

For the current squad, only Dickey, Bugg and Reale have been recalled, while the sole new face this time around is defender Kennedy Wesley.

New Zealand team news

New head coach Michael Mayne has the Ford Football Ferns in decent form in 2025. There are no major fresh injuries, and Mayne will field a near full-strength squad that has been emphasizing a new playing style.

Form

USA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/3
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
2/5

NZL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

USA

Last 5 matches

NZL

5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

25

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

