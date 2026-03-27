Where to watch USWNT soccer today? Live stream & TV channel for upcoming games

The US Women's National Team (USWNT) are regarded as one of the best global soccer sides in the women's game. Having won the World Cup an incredible four times, including the 2015 and 2019 tournaments, seeing them win back-to-back titles and retaining the trophy across consecutive competitions.

With the women’s national side on the hunt for more silverware to add to their collection, GOAL tells you all you need to know on how to watch the USWNT soccer matches this international season.

Where to watch the USWNT in the United States

In the US, soccer fans can tune into a number of sports channels and streaming providers.

For women's CONCACAF soccer matches, Paramount+ is the place to catch the action.

When it comes to catching other international games, including the World Cup, FOX FS1, TBS and TNT all provide various coverage and are channels that are available within different streaming deals from the likes of Fubo, Sling TV, YouTube TV and DIRECTV.

HBO MAX, Peacock and ESPN (formerly ESPN+) also show USWNT games, but you'll need additional subscriptions to these services.

Where to watch documentaries on the USWNT

With all their success over the recent, especially during the past decade, there are a number of documentaries, both as an episodic miniseries and feature length movies. Under Pressure: The Story of the U.S. Women's Soccer Team (2007) is a feature length documentary released as a TV Movie. Dare to Dream: The U.S. Women's World Cup Team (2023) consists of four episodes and can be streamed on Netflix. And LFG (2021) is another feature length doc streaming on HBO MAX.

Where to watch USWNT soccer games around the world

For the rest of the world, check out the table below. The broadcasters listed are for international games.

Country/Region Broadcaster Canada Soccer One, Fubo Caribbean Peacock LATAM HBO MAX, Peacock Germany Sky DE UK TNT Sports, HBO MAX Netherlands Fubo, Peacock

Where to watch the USWNT soccer games in Spanish

You can watch the USWNT soccer matches on Telemundo, which is available through Fubo, DIRECTV and YouTube TV It can also be accessed through Peacock too.