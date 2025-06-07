How to watch today's USMNT vs Turkiye friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Friendlies match between USMNT and Turkiye, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The United States will be eager to shake off the sting of their recent CONCACAF Nations League letdown when they welcome Turkey for a high-stakes friendly on Saturday.

Mauricio Pochettino's men saw their four-match winning streak snapped in dramatic fashion during the semifinals, falling 1-0 to Panama thanks to a stoppage-time heartbreaker in California. Things went from bad to worse in the third-place clash, where they slumped to a 2-1 loss against Canada, piling the pressure on the head coach to get his side back in rhythm ahead of a busy summer.

Turkey, meanwhile, arrive in the U.S. on the back of a dominant Nations League display against Hungary in March. They'll test themselves on American soil in back-to-back showdowns against the U.S. and Mexico, part of their build-up to a huge year that includes a Club World Cup run.

Since their run to the Euro 2024 quarter-finals, the Crescent Stars have lost just once in eight, an unexpected defeat to Montenegro, but otherwise look sharp and full of confidence.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch USMNT vs Turkiye online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the friendly between USWNT and Turkiye will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Universo, Peacock Premium, Telemundo, Max, TNT and truTV.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

USMNT vs Turkiye kick-off time

The friendly between the USWNT and Turkiye will be played at the Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut, USA.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm PT / 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, June 7, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

USMNT team news

As for the U.S., the bigger story is who won't be on the pitch. A host of big names are sitting out the friendlies and the upcoming Gold Cup, mostly due to fatigue or knocks after a long European club season.

Christian Pulisic, who Pochettino once likened to his country's answer to Lionel Messi, leads the absentees, with Antonee Robinson, Folarin Balogun, Weston McKennie, Giovanni Reyna, and Yunus Musah also unavailable.

In their place, a youthful core steps in. Seven uncapped players, six from MLS, get a chance to impress, including Alex Freeman, who’s earned a maiden call-up after a standout start to his Orlando City campaign.

Expect Sergino Dest to return at full-back after recovering from a serious knee injury, while Patrick Agyemang could be handed the No. 9 role after bagging three goals in just four caps.

Turkiye team news

By contrast, Turkey have brought most of their top names across the Atlantic. Arda Guler, fresh off his breakout season with Real Madrid, is in the squad and expected to feature, although his minutes may be limited with the Club World Cup on the horizon.

In defence, Merih Demiral is likely to slot back in for Metehan Baltaci, the only significant absentee for the visitors.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

USA Last 2 matches TUR 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins USA 2 - 1 Turkiye

USA 2 - 1 Turkiye 4 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 2/2

Standings

Useful links