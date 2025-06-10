How to watch today's USMNT vs Switzerland friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Friendlies match between USMNT and Switzerland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The United States men's national team will be desperate to bounce back with a confidence-boosting win over Switzerland in Nashville on Tuesday after a frustrating setback in their latest Gold Cup tune-up.

Mauricio Pochettino's squad heads into the midweek clash riding a three-game losing streak across all competitions, their latest defeat coming at the hands of Turkiye. Still, there were glimpses of promise, especially compared to lacklustre outings against Panama and Canada in the Nations League. The USMNT showed greater cohesion and intent, with Jack McGlynn sending a jolt through the crowd by scoring just 60 seconds into the match.

While the result was disappointing, the performance offered signs of progress. With several big-name players missing for various reasons, this youthful American side is under the microscope. Securing a win before the Gold Cup kicks off would be a huge statement.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch USMNT vs Switzerland online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the friendly between USWNT and Switzerland will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (Try for free), DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, Telemundo, Max, TNT and truTV.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

USMNT vs Switzerland kick-off time

The friendly between the USMNT and Switzerland will be played at the Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

It will kick off at 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

USMNT team news

For the US, Pochettino may rotate his squad to give fringe players a final audition before the Gold Cup kicks off this weekend.

Chris Brady of Chicago Fire could earn his first senior cap in goal, while seasoned centre-backs Tim Ream and Walker Zimmerman are expected to slot back into the XI after being rested against Turkey. Midfield dynamo Tyler Adams, who entered at halftime last time out, may get the nod from the start.

Brenden Aaronson and Haji Wright could provide attacking spark in advanced roles, while Brian White, who began on the bench against Turkiye, might lead the line in what could be his big opportunity to impress.

Switzerland team news

Switzerland, meanwhile, arrive in top form after comfortably seeing off Mexico. Ranked 20th in the FIFA rankings, Murat Yakin's team won't make life any easier for the hosts and will be relishing another high-profile test.

Yakin is expected to stick with the tried-and-tested lineup that toppled El Tri, anchored by skipper Granit Xhaka, the nation's all-time appearance leader. The experienced Manuel Akanji and Ricardo Rodriguez should marshal the back line, while a well-drilled midfield featuring Denis Zakaria will look to control the tempo behind lone striker Breel Embolo, who just bagged his 17th international goal.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links