How to watch today's USMNT vs Paraguay Friendlies game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

As they gear up to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the United States continue their build-up with a friendly against a promising Paraguay side.

Under Mauricio Pochettino, the USMNT appear to be finding their rhythm, having pieced together a solid run of results. They followed up a 2-1 victory over Australia with a win against Japan and a draw versus Ecuador, signaling steady progress ahead of next summer's tournament.

Their next challenge comes against a youthful and energetic Paraguay outfit boasting emerging talents like Julio Enciso and Diego Gomez. The South American side has shown flashes of attacking flair, though recent results include a 2-0 defeat to South Korea and a 2-2 stalemate with Japan after clinching their spot in the 2026 World Cup through CONMEBOL qualification.

USMNT vs Paraguay kick-off time

The international friendly match between the USMNT and Paraguay will be played at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania.

It will kick off at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET on Saturday, November 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

USMNT team news

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has unveiled a 24-man roster for the upcoming fixture, which includes 11 MLS players. Among them are Alex Freeman of Orlando City, Sebastian Berhalter from Vancouver Whitecaps FC, and Cristian Roldan of Seattle Sounders FC.

All three earned spots on the 2025 MLS Best XI, with Freeman also claiming the MLS Young Player of the Year honor after a stellar campaign.

The squad also features several other key contributors under Pochettino's leadership, including New York City FC's Matt Freese, Charlotte FC's Tim Ream, Columbus Crew's Max Arfsten, and RSL's Diego Luna, all of whom will aim to solidify their roles within the national setup.

The USMNT enter this clash riding a three-match unbeaten streak against World Cup-bound teams. They wrapped up the September window with an impressive win over Japan, followed by a draw against Ecuador and a morale-boosting victory over Australia in October, momentum they'll look to carry forward.

Paraguay team news

Paraguay are gearing up for their first World Cup appearance since 2010 after clinching South America’s sixth and final automatic qualification spot, finishing level on 28 points with Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay.

Manager Daniel Garnero has included three MLS-based players in his latest squad: Atlanta United's Miguel Almiron, Andres Cubas, and Braian Ojeda. Almiron, the team's talisman and one of their most seasoned internationals, has netted nine goals in 71 appearances for La Albirroja.

Paraguay's roster also boasts familiar MLS connections; Diego Gomez, formerly of Inter Miami CF and now with Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion, and Kaku, once of the New York Red Bulls, currently plying his trade with Al Ain FC in the UAE Pro League.

