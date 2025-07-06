How to watch today's USMNT vs Mexico CONCACAF Gold Cup final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between USMNT and Mexico, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The stage is set for another fierce chapter in one of North America's greatest rivalries as the U.S. Men's National Team locks horns with Mexico in Sunday's Concacaf Gold Cup final.

After stumbling through a rocky start with back-to-back friendly defeats, Mauricio Pochettino found himself under the microscope. But the USMNT has since flipped the script, rattling off five straight victories to punch their ticket to the title match.

While their performances have delivered flashes of brilliance, there's still work to be done. With a number of key names missing, this summer's tournament has given younger talents a real shot to stake their claim for a spot in the 2026 World Cup squad. Players like Malik Tillman, Diego Luna, and Matt Freese have seized the moment and made a strong case for themselves.

On the other side, El Tri are eyeing their second piece of silverware in 2025 and back-to-back Gold Cup titles. Javier Aguirre's men already broke U.S. dominance in the Concacaf Nations League earlier this year and now look to build on that momentum. Mexico haven't been perfect—there've been cracks—but when it comes to a showdown with the Stars and Stripes, form often goes out the window.

How to watch USMNT vs Mexico online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Gold Cup final between USMNT and Mexico will be available to watch and stream online on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Univision, TUDN, ViX and FOX.

USMNT vs Mexico kick-off time

CONCACAF Gold Cup - Final Stage NRG Stadium

The Gold Cup final between the USMNT and Mexico will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

It will kick off at 4:00 pm PT / 7:00 pm ET on Sunday, July 6, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

USMNT team news

Matt Freese may be on the verge of locking down the No. 1 jersey for the USMNT, especially if he caps his breakout tournament with a standout showing against Mexico. The New York City FC shot-stopper has impressed in place of Matt Turner, who's struggled for club minutes and form lately.

Up front, Patrick Agyemang remains a divisive figure, raw but relentless. His physical presence and work rate continue to earn the manager's backing, and with the striker role still up for grabs, this final presents a massive chance for him to stake his claim.

Defensively, don't expect too many tweaks. The spotlight, however, will be firmly on Tyler Adams, the experienced heartbeat of this U.S. midfield. The Bournemouth man will need to dictate tempo and snuff out danger if the Stars and Stripes are to lift another Gold Cup.

Meanwhile, Diego Luna and Malik Tillman have been nothing short of sensational, and it's hard to imagine a starting XI without either of them given their consistent brilliance throughout the tournament.

Mexico team news

For El Tri, boss Javier Aguirre seems to have shifted away from the two-striker setup that brought them Nations League success, instead favoring a 4-3-3 look in recent Gold Cup fixtures. That likely means Raul Jimenez leads the line once again. The veteran forward netted his 41st goal for Mexico on Wednesday and remains a major threat to the American backline.

Erik Lira could be in line for a return to the starting XI after a brief cameo late in the match against Honduras.

In goal, Luis Angel Malagon has been a rock, racking up three clean sheets so far. He’ll look to make it four and play a pivotal role in securing another trophy for Mexico.

