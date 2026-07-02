WATCH: USMNT icon Landon Donovan joins The Late Run with Chad Ochocinco USA World Cup L. Donovan

Landon Donovan joins Ocho and Raheem on The Late Run to revisit a career built far from the spotlight. He reflects on leaving home for Bayer Leverkusen at 16, grinding to sell MLS tickets, his 2012 mental-health sabbatical, the Klinsmann World Cup snub, facing Messi and Ronaldo, Beckham’s impact on MLS, the pay-to-play problem threatening U.S. soccer and why a home World Cup could change everything.