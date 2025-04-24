How to watch today's USA vs Canada NAC game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NAC game between the USA and the Canada, as well as start time and team news.

The 10th match of the North American T20 Cup is set to be an exciting encounter as the United States take on Canada at the Jimmy Powell Oval in George Town on Thursday afternoon.

Both sides have the momentum on their side with both on an unbeaten streak coming into this match. Canada has been impressive, winning their last 3 matches, including their last match where they hammered the Cayman Islands by 94 runs.

The USA haven't been any less impressive, winning their last 3 matches. In their previous match, they thrashed Bermuda without losing a single wicket while winning by 10 wickets.

With both teams on fire, this clash between the two North American teams is certainly one of the more anticipated matches of the tournament thus far.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

USA vs Canada: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage NAC battle between USA and Canada will take place on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT, at Jimmy Powell Oval in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Date Thursday, April 24, 2025 Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Venue Jimmy Powell Oval Location George Town, Cayman Islands

How to watch USA vs Canada online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between USA and Canada online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

USA vs Canada Team News, Rosters

USA

The USA is expected to roll out a full-strength side, headlined by the in-form Monank Patel, who’s been on a tear with the bat—racking up 180 runs in just two outings at a blistering strike rate of 191.48. His red-hot form has played a crucial role in the team’s recent success.

The projected USA XI features: Rahul Jariwala (wicketkeeper), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones, Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthy, Vatsal Vaghela, Yasir Mohammad, Ayan Desai, Aarin Nadkarni, and Akhilesh Reddy.

Squad: Monank Patel (c), Jessy Singh (vc), Rahul Jariwala, Aaron Jones, Shayan Jahangir, Saietja Mukkamala, Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Ali Sheikh, Yasir Mohammad, Akhilesh Bodugum, Vatsal Vaghela, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ayan Desai, Aarin Nadkarni.

Reserves: Juanoy Drysdale, Stephen Wiig, Prannay Chettipalayam.

Canada Team News

Canada find themselves navigating uncertain terrain heading into their next fixture, with a few notable selection headaches emerging both on and off the field.

Captain Nicholas Kirton, a regular presence in the lineup, is currently sidelined from action as he awaits a court hearing related to a drug trafficking case. Meanwhile, opener Aaron Johnson has endured a wretched run with the bat, and while his recent performances might not have warranted a recall, it remains to be seen whether selectors will lose patience.

There's also some doubt surrounding Dilon Heyliger's availability. A key figure in Canada's bowling attack in recent outings, Heyliger is reportedly carrying a knock, though the extent of the injury hasn't been confirmed.

Squad: Navneet Dhaliwal (c), Shreyas Movva (wk), Akhil Kumar, Ali Nadeem, Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker, Jaskaran Buttar, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Mansab Gill, Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Shivam Sharma, Sukhjinder Singh, Yuvraj Samra.