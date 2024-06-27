An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the latest cricket action on Willow TV

DISH has Willow as part of it's additional "Best for Sports" add-on.

Cricket has been growing quickly in the USA, with the new T20 franchise and the arrival of world stars on these shores only going to enhance that further as sixes get swept, slogged and smashed to boundaries across New York, Grand Prairie, Seattle and beyond.

One of the best ways to watch the game across the world these days is through Willow TV, a dedicated cricket streaming service, that offers a wealth of action from the IPL to international fixtures and major ICC (International Cricket Council) events.

If you're looking for how to watch and live stream Willow TV, then you've come to the right place, with all the details and streaming methods found right here...

What cricket can you watch through a Willow TV live stream?

National team live cricket

Willow has the broadcasting rights to all the biggest national teams, from Cricket Australia to the England national team, meaning you will be able to watch every moment of drama in The Ashes, first and foremost. However, there's so much more too, with the full list of national team broadcasting rights found below:

Cricket Australia

Bangladesh Cricket Board

England and Wales Cricket Board

Board of Control for Cricket in India

Pakistan Cricket Board

Cricket South Africa

Sri Lanka Cricket

Cricket West Indies

Zimbabwe Cricket

Unfortunately, Willow TV doesn't yet have the rights to New Zealand, with the only other nations with Test status not on the list being Ireland and Afghanistan.

ICC World Championships & major events

You won't miss out on any major world events either, from the Cricket World Cup to the T20 World Cup and a host of women's events too. Willow TV is the home of all major ICC world championships until the end of 2027, meaning you'll be able to live stream the following:

ICC World T20 World Cup (men's, women's and under-19s)

ICC Cricket World Cup (men's, women's and under-19s)

ICC World Test Championship Final

ICC Champions Trophy

ICC Women's T20 Champions Trophy

Domestic cricket competitions

Outside of the major international events, there is a stack of domestic league cricket that can be streamed from all around the world. These are largely in the form of T20 competitions, where many of the biggest stars touch down, from Jos Buttler to Virat Kohli, Mohammad Rizwan to Rashid Khan.

The domestic leagues the cricket channel currently has available to watch are:

Australian Big Bash League

Caribbean Premier League

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Lanka Premier League

Pakistan Super League

Minor League Cricket

Major League Cricket

Currently, major leagues in the UK, such as The Hundred and T20 Blast, as well as the SA 20 in South Africa aren't currently available to stream on Willow TV.

Upcoming Cricket Matches

Date Fixture Start Time (ET) Competition June 27 India vs England 10:30 ICC T20 World Cup June 29 South Africa vs TBD 10:30 ICC T20 World Cup

Be st TV packages to watch Willow TV live cricket in 2023

If you're looking to enjoy cricket events, then Willow TV is certainly the channel you want. But how do you get it? Well, there are a couple of options available to you, as well as picking up the leagues that aren't currently available through the service.