How to watch today's Uruguay vs Venezuela World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL match between Uruguay and Venezuela, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Uruguay will be desperate to snap their recent slump in form as they welcome Venezuela to Montevideo for a high-stakes Matchday 16 showdown in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers at Estadio Centenario.

Marcelo Bielsa's men are without a win in their last four qualifiers, yet still cling to a spot in the all-important top six with just three games left to play. A return to form is vital if La Celeste are to keep their World Cup hopes intact and fend off a determined Venezuela side eager to break into the playoff mix.

How to watch Uruguay vs Venezuela online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), this World Cup Qualifier will be available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz.

Uruguay vs Venezuela kick-off time

The World Cup Qualification match between Uruguay and Venezuela will be played at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay.

It will kick off at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Uruguay team news

There could be a shuffle in the backline, with Joaquin Piquerez pushing to start after replacing Mathias Olivera at the break in their last outing against Paraguay.

However, Bielsa faces a bigger headache up front. Darwin Nunez, Uruguay's top scorer in this qualifying campaign with four goals, is suspended. Without their talisman, Uruguay must find new attacking solutions to end their three-game goal drought.

Venezuela team news

For Venezuela, veteran striker Salomon Rondon remains the go-to threat, having bagged five of La Vinotinto's 15 goals so far. The 34-year-old will once again shoulder the burden of leading the line against one of South America’s traditional heavyweights.

In midfield, Jose Andres Martinez and Telasco Segovia have both impressed with their tireless work ethic and positional discipline, and manager Fernando Batista is likely to stick with the pair as Venezuela look to pull off a statement result on Uruguayan soil.

