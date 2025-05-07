How to watch today's Union vs Palestino Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Union and Palestino, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Union Santa Fe is back on the Copa Sudamericana stage and will welcome Chile's Palestino to Santa Fe in a pivotal group clash.

The Argentine side heads into this one with an inconsistent run of form. In their three group fixtures so far, Union has managed just a single victory while falling short twice. Their most recent outing—a 1-1 stalemate against Belgrano—snapped a string of losses but did little to build momentum.

Palestino, by contrast, arrive in Santa Fe riding a wave of confidence after edging Everton 2-1 in their latest match. The Chileans have been sharper in the group stage, picking up two wins and one loss while netting six goals and conceding just four. With form and firepower on their side, they’ll fancy their chances on the road.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Union vs Palestino online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Copa Sudamericana match between Union and Palestino will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz, DirecTV Stream, beIN Sports, beIN SPORTS Connect (with Sling TV), Amazon Prime Video and Tubi.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Union vs Palestino kick-off time

The Copa Sudamericana match between Union and Palestino will be played at Estadio 15 de Abril in Santa Fe, Argentina.

It will kick off at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET on Wednesday, May 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Union team news

Union will keep a close eye on Rafael Profini, who missed the clash with Belgrano due to injury. Should the midfielder fail to recover in time, Mauro Pitton is expected to step into the starting lineup once again.

Palestino team news

Palestino head into their next fixture with a few notable injury setbacks. Defenders Jose Bizama (ankle) and Dilan Zuniga (edema), along with forward Facundo Castro (muscle issue), remain sidelined and unavailable for selection.

Despite the injury list, the 'Baisanos' are riding a wave of confidence after pulling off a 2-1 win over Brazilian giants Cruzeiro in the Copa Sudamericana on April 24, hosted at the Estadio Bicentenario Francisco Sanchez Rumoroso in Coquimbo.

For the upcoming clash against Union, Argentine boss Pablo 'Vitamina' Sanchez is expected to shake things up slightly. Fernando Meza will step into the backline for Antonio Cesa, while Vicente Espinoza also makes way, although injured Zuniga won't be returning just yet.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

UNI Last match PAL 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Palestino 2 - 0 Union 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

Useful links